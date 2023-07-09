River run races to 40th year

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com
A kayaker encounters rapids during a past Kibler Valley River Run.

CLAUDVILLE, Va. — The normally serene Dan River that winds through Patrick County will become wild and woolly in another week while drawing legions of canoeists, kayakers and spectators to a scenic spot.

And when the Kibler Valley River Run is held on Saturday, July 15, more than just thrills, spills and chills are in store as a special milestone is celebrated by the group spearheading that occasion since its inception.

“I just think it’s something great that our Ruritan Club has done for 40 years,” said Roger Gammons of the Red Bank Ruritans, a key organizer for the run he says has extra significance this year.

Capitalizing on the Dan’s close proximity, the club’s longtime sponsorship of the event has proven to be a winning combination not only for those who take top spots in races but numerous charitable causes benefiting from its proceeds.

And the 40th annual Kibler Valley River Run will not just be a competition thing, but a family oriented gathering staged at one of this area’s finest natural resources.

“It’s truly a photographic event and a spectator event,” in the view of Tom Bishop, another key organizer and Ruritan who is a member of the group’s board of directors.

Unique format

Unlike some rivers that are naturally turbulent with plenty of rapids, the Dan needs some help in that regard. This is supplied courtesy of a hydroelectric plant at the run’s starting point where personnel greatly increase the water flow on Race Day to create optimum conditions.

Both Gammons and Bishop voiced appreciation Thursday to Northbrook Energy, an Arizona company that bought the facility more than two years ago, for cooperating in this regard.

The result is a two-mile course from the hydro plant downstream to the finish line, offering plenty of rapids including at one notorious location called Basketball Falls.

Along the way, onlookers gather along the riverbanks at key vantage points to observe the once-a-year spectacle.

In listing the main attractions, Bishop said the event draws stand-up paddle board enthusiasts in addition to the canoe/kayak crowd.

“We can support up to 200,” he said. “Some of them don’t compete, they just run for fun.” Tubers also can be spotted.

Racers and their crafts are shuttled by members of a volunteer team numbering about 50 which performs the various functions necessary to make the day on the river a reality.

For those who do vie for the fastest times, registration starts at 8:30 a.m. next Saturday at a cost of $25 per person.

Rustic camping is available for $20 a night.

Food concessions also are to be offered, and Bishop said 40th-anniversary T-shirts will be sold.

With the Ruritans being a community-minded organization, proceeds from the river run are used to help cancer patients, kidney-transplant recipients and others will medical needs, along with providing school supplies for students.

Longtime attendees might recall that the Kibler Valley River Run traditionally was held near the end of July.

“Last year it moved (to mid-July) so it wouldn’t conflict with FloydFest,” Bishop said of a major musical event in the area.

Ironically, FloydFest was cancelled for 2023 due to problems in moving to a new concert venue.

The river run area can be accessed from Mount Airy by taking N.C. 103 to Claudville and turning left onto Route 773, also known as Ararat Highway, and then right on Kibler Valley Road.

