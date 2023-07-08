Historic house opening to visitors

Staff Report

A chance to visit a local landmark that dates to the 1700s is offered this weekend by the Surry County Historical Society.

The Edwards-Franklin House at 4132 Haystack Road west of Mount Airy will be showcased today and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. each day.

This is part on an ongoing open house series by the historical group which is free and open to the public.

Visitors can learn about and tour what organizers call a “historic treasure.”

The Edwards-Franklin House was built in 1799 and is considered the finest example of its architecture in the Piedmont.

It was constructed by Gideon Edwards and later occupied by his son-in-law, Meshack Franklin, a member of Congress and brother of North Carolina Gov. Jesse Franklin, who served in the 1820s.

The house was acquired by the Surry County Historical Society in 1972 and restored to its grandeur, with many unique architectural components featured.

Held annually, the 2023 open house series got underway in May and typically is scheduled during the second weekend of each month through September. June was skipped this year due to the historical group participating in a ground steak festival in Dobson on the tenth of that month.

Surry Historical Society President Dr. Annette Ayers has said the open house events tend to attract both first-time and repeat visitors.