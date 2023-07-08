Police reports

July 7, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A Mount Airy man has been jailed under a $25,000 secured bond on felony drug and other charges, according to city police reports.

Richard Wayne Goins Jr., 58, of 368 Lynnewood Drive, was encountered by officers last Saturday on North Main Street at West Lebanon Street during an impaired-driver investigation.

Goins, who was operating a 1994 Nissan Sentra, subsequently was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver and possession of methamphetamine, in addition to driving while impaired from narcotics.

He further is accused of hit and run involving property damage, having no liability insurance, driving after revocation of license, displaying a fictitious registration plate and possessing drug paraphernalia.

Goins initially was released to Northern Regional Hospital for medical treatment before being transported to jail, police records indicate. He is facing a July 31 appearance in Surry District Court.

• Dollar General on North Renfro Street was the scene of a larceny on July 1, when Cheerwine was stolen from the store.

• A case of obtaining property by false pretense was reported on June 22, which involved an unknown suspect using an EBT (electronic benefit transfer) card of a local woman without authorization to buy items from what police records indicate is an entity in Westborough, Massachusetts.

Jennifer Elizabeth Locke, a Wards Gap Road resident, is the victim of the crime for which no monetary loss was listed.

• A cell phone valued at $500 was stolen on June 22 from the Goodwill store on Rockford Street. The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max phone is the property of Joseph Maxwell Davis Jr. of Westfield Road.

• The theft of clothes from a local laundry establishment, one of other such incidents recently in the city, occurred on June 21 when miscellaneous clothing valued at $200 was stolen from a dryer at Lady Bug Cleaners on North South Street.

Anna Drive resident Cynthia Perez Gonzalez was identified as the victim of that crime.