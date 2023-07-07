Greenway opening awaits bridge delivery

July 7, 2023 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com
Greenway users Savanna Jones, left, and Stephanie Bode, both of Mount Airy, stroll Friday past the spot in Riverside Park where a new link joins the present trail network. The extension is scheduled to be finished early next month.

A new link of the Granite City Greenway in Mount Airy is nearing “the finish line,” with only a few tasks left to go before it can be opened to walkers, runners and cyclists.

“The greenway construction continues with the completion date being early August,” Assistant City Manager Darren Lewis advised earlier this week.

Once that occurs, the Ararat River North Extension will add another 1.3 miles to the Granite City Greenway network for a total of nearly eight continuous miles looping most of the city.

The route for the new pathway stretches from Riverside Park to the area of SouthData Inc. on Technology Lane off Riverside Drive adjacent to the Ararat River.

Several items of business remain before the link can become functional, with a fence now in place at its starting point in Riverside Park to prevent public access.

Bridge awaited

A key piece of the puzzle involves the delivery of a bridge structure, which is affecting other construction components, according to Lewis

“We can see the finish line, but the bridge is still the issue,” he explained. “The bridge will be delivered and installed the week of July 17.”

After that is completed, crews will pave the remainder of the greenway, a distance of about one-fourth mile, the assistant city manager added.

The Granite City Greenway network boasts a 10-foot-wide asphalt trail, which originated as separate sections that have been interconnected over the years.

Along with finishing the paving for the Ararat River North Extension, fitness stations, signage, benches and picnic shelters will be installed over the next two to three weeks to finalize the project.

“We will schedule a ribbon cutting for mid-August,” Lewis mentioned regarding plans to officially welcome the new greenway link to Mount Airy’s recreational operations.

Work on the $2.2 million extension began early this year after the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners voted in December to award the construction contract to North State Environmental, a company in Winston-Salem.

Funding for the project was provided by the North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund, the North Carolina Land and Water Fund (formerly known as the Clean Water Management Trust Fund), the state Department of Public Safety and the city government.

In addition to the trail itself, the project plans included streambank restoration.

The Ararat River North Extension has been in the works since 2016.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.