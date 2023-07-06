Four take new posts, assume extra duties

Four individuals in the Mount Airy City Schools have been hired, promoted or will be taking on new responsibilities this year.
Barry Hill has been named curriculum facilitator of JJ Jones Intermediate School. He will lead facilitated planning, coach teachers, and provide staff development.
Hill graduated from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte in 2009 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in elementary education. After beginning his teaching career, he went back to school and earned a master’s degree in executive leadership through Gardner Webb University.
“Mr. Hill brings a wide range of experience with him as he has taught at the primary, intermediate, and middle school levels,” school officials said in announcing the change. “In 2021, he was named Teacher of the Year for Germanton Elementary School. For the past three years he has been serving as an instructional facilitator at Moore Elementary School in Winston-Salem.”
“I am excited to begin this new journey with Mount Airy City Schools and Jones Intermediate School. I look forward to meeting the students, families, and staff. I believe in the importance of building relationships and the impact towards a school’s success. This is going to be a great school year.”
“We are thrilled about the qualities of leadership Mr. Hill brings for the students, families, and staff at Jones,” said Principal Dalton Tedder. “Barry has developed a wealth of experience as a K-5 teacher and instructional facilitator. Additionally, Mr. Hill possesses innovative ideas that can continue to help Jones grow. I know he will be welcomed by our Jones family, and will be a pivotal part of our team efforts moving forward.”
School leaders did not say if this was a new position or if he was replacing someone who had left the post.
Executive Officer of Communications and Technology Carrie Venable will see her duties expand as she assumes oversight of the technology department. In her 21-year educational career she has been a teacher, instructional technology facilitator, and public information officer. She will be filling the role held by Director of Technology Justin Robertson, who will be leaving the city schools after nearly 19 years for a position with the city of Winston-Salem.
“We are sad to see Justin Robertson leave us after almost two decades in the Mount Airy City School system,” said Superintendent Dr. Kim Morrison. “He has made us one of the leading technology school districts in the state. We know that Carrie Venable and team will continue carrying on the great technology vision for our school community. We are excited that technology for the future gives our students tools they could only imagine a few years ago. Mrs. Venable and the team will empower our staff to bring the future into reach for every student.”
Dr. Olivia Sikes has been promoted to executive director of academics. She will be continuing her work with Career and Technical Education and Student Accountability while adding academic programming, including enhancement areas, to her scope of work. She will work closely with school leaders and program area leaders to sustain and further develop core area instruction through professional learning communities and vertical articulation. She will provide coaching support to leaders, oversee staff in support areas, and support work of the city school system’s Educational Foundation. In her 20 year educational career she has been a teacher, assistant principal, principal, and director.
Penny Willard has been promoted to executive director of innovation. Her efforts will be focused on federal programs, grant writing and management, innovative programs throughout the district including the Micro-School, and enrichment programs. She will continue to support beginning teachers, Advanced Teaching Roles, and educators working to earn their National Board Certification. In her 19 years in education, she has been a teacher, media specialist, assistant principal, coordinator, and director.
“We welcome the opportunity to expand Olivia and Penny’s sphere of influence as they lean into their respective strengths,” Deputy Superintendent Dr. Phillip Brown said. “Each of them has unique skills that make #MACSawesome. We are proud of their accomplishments and can’t wait to see what the future holds with their leadership.”