Police reports

July 5, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0

• The investigation of a fight led to a felony drug charge against a homeless Mount Airy man over the weekend, according to city police reports.

Jacob Walker Lynch, 35, who was arrested Sunday in the 700 block of East Bluemont Road, was found in possession of methamphetamine as a result.

In addition to being charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, Lynch is accused of possessing drug paraphernalia.

He was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond and is facing a July 17 appearance in District Court.

• Martha Sue Easter, a Highland Drive resident, told police Saturday that she had been the victim of a dangerous dog attack.

It occurred three days before in the 800 block of Tate Street, where Easter reported being bitten.

No charges resulted in the immediate aftermath of the incident, with the case remaining active.

• Property owned by a local motorcyclist, Hugo Cesar Fuentes of Fairfield Drive, was stolen on June 27 from the parking lot of Tlaquepaque Mexican Grill on Rockford Street.

This included gloves and a motorcycle bag, both black in color and valued altogether at $200. Also taken was the registration title to Fuentes’ 2021 Yamaha MT-03.