Golf tournament to support historic Jones School

July 5, 2023 Mount Airy News News 0
Staff Report
The African American Historical and Genealogical Society (AAHGS) of Surry County and the Jones School Project will be holding their golf tournament Monday, July 10. As of Thursday afternoon, registrations are still being accepted.

The African American Historical and Genealogical Society (AAHGS) of Surry County and the Jones School Project will soon hold it’s annual Golf Tournament to raise funds to support the historic J. J. Jones High School also known as L.H. Jones Family Resource Center.

The 6th AAHGS Golf Tournament will be held Monday, July 10, at Cross Creek Country Club in Mount Airy. Registration begins at 7:00 a.m. and the shotgun start is 8:00 a.m.

This year AAHGS will begin a year-long campaign to honor the students who were taught masonry skills in the 1950’s and built the gymnasium, band room and the auditorium on the campus. Those students also built Reeves Community Center and the Maddoc Center in Mount Airy.

Again, Simmons Nissan is the Hole-in-One sponsor of a new vehicle.

Although the official deadline has passed, AAHGS will still accept golfer registration.

Please RSVP, by phone, email or text 810-516-0642, ASAP, as they need to turn in a headcount to Cross Creek as soon as possible. We will accept registration fees on the day of the event, upon your RSVP.

For more information contact Sonya Dodd at (336) 356-8155 and/or Brenda Scales at (336) 415-4263.

AAHGS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.