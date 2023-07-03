Housing debate engulfs Cherry Street site

A controversy has developed in Mount Airy over fears that “affordable” housing is envisioned for city-owned property located along Cherry Street across from the Municipal Building.
This has included a virile social media video being circulated in which local resident Norman Shultz appears at the now-vacant site — situated between South Main and South Renfro streets.
In that video, Schultz — a member of the Mount Airy Historic Preservation Commission — expresses concern about that green space being developed for “affordable” housing, a plan he attributed Monday to City Manager Stan Farmer.
However, Farmer disputes that terminology. There is a “absolute-zero” chance of low-cost housing being built on Cherry Street, he emphasized.
“That’s just a big nothing-burger that somebody’s trying to make a big deal of,” Farmer said toward the end of last week in an apparent reference to Schultz, a resident of South Main Street near the property in question.
“This person is deceiving the public needlessly,” added the city manager, “so it’s just an outright lie.”
Farmer said that while there is serious interest in developing multi-family housing on the Cherry Street site — which once contained houses and an inn that were razed — the type eyed involves high-end, market rate residences.
He compared the concept to the Spencer’s Loft condo units elsewhere in downtown Mount Airy.
This would be a contrast to “affordable” or “low-income” housing that citizens often resist over charges — unfounded or not — that it is it a breeding ground for crime and other problems.
Yet Schultz stood by his statement Monday about the affordable type allegedly being involved. He said this wording was used by the city manager when Schultz asked him about the future of the site during a recent meeting of the Rotary Club of Mount Airy, of which both are members.
“I used that term because he used that term,” Shultz advised in recalling the conversation with Farmer. “He said, ‘we need affordable housing downtown.’”
Schultz stressed repeatedly Monday that he does not want to be in conflict with the city manager.
“Stan and I are friends and continue to be friends as far as I’m concerned.”
Origins of issue
The city manager explained that the debate stems from a housing consortium organized by Surry County officials which was held on June 1. That session included Mount Airy and county officials, with developers also invited, who explored ways to meet the housing need in this area.
It has resulted in interest being shown by developers in the Cherry Street property, said Farmer. He pointed out that the 1.6-acre parcel would be suitable for high-end, market-rate housing — the type in which prices are dictated by the open market.
Farmer said the mayor also made that distinction when discussing Cherry Street’s future on a local radio program.
So far, no firm plans for a housing project have been received. “There’s no proposal to do anything at this point,” Farmer said, just developers asking questions. Two discussions have occurred so far, which he said have included zero mention of possible low-income housing.
“And that’s another thing that riles me up,” the city manager said of the premature nature of the issue at this juncture, “when there’s not even a proposal.”
The housing concerns have been manifested in the recent social media furor over what Schultz calls a “public service announcement” he said has attracted more than 1,200 views. This has been accompanied by a “Save the Cherry Street Park” campaign.
“It’s not a park,” the city manager countered in reference to the area that basically is a grassy field.
Schultz, meanwhile, said Monday he is wary of any type of housing development on the Cherry Street land, affordable or otherwise, and claims that this sentiment is shared by many citizens.
“I don’t think anyone wants to see it developed,” Schultz commented regarding the spot he says is unique in being the only “green” space in downtown Mount Airy.
“There is no piece of property like it,” he said.
Schultz believes there are other places in town more suitable for multi-family housing development, such as the former Koozies building site on Franklin Street which is now an empty lot after that structure was torn down last year.
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.