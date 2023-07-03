City council meeting canceled

July 3, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0
Staff Report

Independence Day is surrounded by much tradition, including a regular occurrence in which Mount Airy Board of Commissioners meetings that fall within close proximity to the holiday are scrapped.

That is the case again this year, with a board meeting that normally would be held this coming Thursday being cancelled by the commissioners through a unanimous vote when they last gathered on June 15.

With that session coming just two days after July 4, similar to situations in previous years, officials typically take this option due to many local residents, including municipal personnel, being on vacation and out of town for the week.

Commissioner Deborah Cochran also reminded at the June 15 session that this week would filled with many special activities in town regarding the appearance of singer Donna Fargo, a local native.

The Mount Airy Board of Commissioners typically meets on the first and third Thursdays of each month.

Its next session is slated for July 20 at 6 p.m., when a public hearing is scheduled on a vacant building proposal along with other business items that will have accumulated due to no meeting being held for more than a month.