Pilot Mountain cruise-in rumbles, shakes

Gary Lowder and Smokin’ Hot Band play for the crowd at the Hot Nights, Hot Cars cruise-in Saturday.
Photo: Ryan Kelly | The News
Cars, trucks, and motorcycles of all sorts were on display in downtown Pilot Mountain Saturday for Hot Nights, Hot Cars.
Photo: Ryan Kelly | The News
There was a whole lot of dancing going on while Gary Lowder and Smokin’ Hot Band performed Saturday at Pilot Mountain’s Hot Nights, Hot Cars.
Photo: Ryan Kelly | The News
One of the many vehicles on display for Hot Nights, Hot Cars.
Photo: Ryan Kelly | The News
Cars are on display as bright rays of sunshine punch through the clouds above Pilot Mountain, Saturday, July 1.
Photo: Ryan Kelly | The News
A Rolls-Royce was seen on display at Hot Nights, Hot Cars Saturday.
Photo: Ryan Kelly | The News
Visitors at Hot Nights, Hot Cars in Pilot Mountain were allowed to take a look inside this Rolls-Royce to see the silver tea service. Those in attendance said they had been unable to locate any fancy condiments inside the car.
Photo: Ryan Kelly | The News
The USGS reported no seismic activity in the Pilot Mountain area on Saturday but there were multiple confirmed reports of the loud rumbling and tremors felt afoot in the downtown area Saturday.
Hot Nights, Hot Cars cruise-in took over Main Street in Pilot Mountain over the weekend and with the smoke from the Canadian wildfires starting to taper it was easier for more people to get out and enjoy the event. Cars lined both sides of Main Street and several areas of display popped up here or there on side streets or parking lots.
A variety of vehicles were on display with yesterday’s muscle car ready to flex and show off right next to a newer model. It was from one of these showdowns that the shaking of the ground emanated as an engine roared and then grew louder as the owner offered more fuel to the engine to make it sing.
Along the Main Street small groups huddled around this engine or that discussing horsepower and torque while others sat in comfy looking lawn chairs and looked on; for some people watching is its own reward. A row of battery-operated fans sat in front of one group of chairs because many of these folks were here for the duration of the day and it was July in North Carolina, after all.
Go to more than one of these cruise-ins around this part of the state and you may start to see some of the same faces, and some of the same cars. For some the camaraderie gained from sitting on the sidewalk and chatting about their car with a perfect stranger is one of life’s little joys.
Since Pilot Mountain’s Hot Nights, Hot Cars had no fee, it was also one of life’s little free joys making it even more special.
Quite a few people were seen unloading at First United Methodist Church carrying lawn chairs toward the sounds of music. Gary Lowder and Smokin’ Hot Band were performing on stage with a large area set out in front for dancers and spectators.
Sometimes a band is playing, and the dancing area sits vacant and sad; waiting for some attention it may never get.
Such was not the case Saturday and as Lowder and the Band grooved into the O’Jay’s classic “Use ta Be My Girl” more than a few couples were strutting their stuff. No timid left, right, left here – there was some real shagging going on in Pilot Mountain.
After finishing up their dance, Ben Reynolds of Jonesville said it has been a while since he and his wife had gotten down to the coast. Hearing some beach music and breaking out their dance moves, even if just for a few minutes, was like being on a mini vacation.
Pilot Mountain is one of those places some Surry County residents talk about but don’t often give a second thought to. It may be thought of as only a place you drive through to get somewhere else, or it is just the home of the area’s gemstone state park.
Many of those who live there or have visited will be more than happy to express the love and appreciation they have for the town and its small-town charm.
Residents in areas like King can attest that as their population grows and the Winston-Salem greater metro expands northward in search of land – some of that character may get lost.
Leaders and tourism officials of Pilot Mountain have been working diligently to grow the town’s profile and downtown offerings while maintaining their identity.
Back in April they held their first Pilot Mountain Outdoor Adventure Festival & Expo which Pilot Mountain Main Street Coordinator Jenny Kindy said was a success.
“Overall, I think we have had amazing support from people coming out,” she said. “We anticipate this growing next year.”
Saturday’s cruise-in was just another excuse for people to come to Pilot Mountain and see for themselves what the town has to offer. The hope for tourism and town officials is one of those folks walking up and down Main Street would pop into any of the business along the way or grab a bite to eat.
Pilot Mayor Evan Cockerham said of the Expo, “I overheard people saying they were glad they didn’t have to go to Raleigh or Charlotte for an event like this. People want to work, play and live here in Pilot Mountain.”
“It sure is nice to see people spending their time and money right here, rather than hopping on I40 or 77 to do so elsewhere.”
It is just that sort of mentality that leaders not only in Pilot Mountain but Dobson, Elkin, and Mount Airy wholeheartedly agree with – find any reason to bring folks to Surry County and the natural beauty and hospitality will bring visitors back for more.