Carter reappointed elections board chair

July 1, 2023 Mount Airy News News 0
Staff Report
Surry County Board of Elections Chairman Dwayne Carter, left, shakes hands with Surry County Board of Commissioners Chairman Mark Marion.

County elections boards have had their leadership set as North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper rounded out all the boards across the state Thursday. He made final appointments in each of the state’s 100 counties.

In Surry County Dwayne Carter will return as the chair of the county board of elections.

Michael Pell was appointed to chair the Stokes County board, Larry Taylor will chair the Wilkes County board, Alleghany County’s board will be led by Betty Richardson, and Walter Shore is the appointed chair for Yadkin County.

“We are happy to welcome new members to North Carolina’s elections team,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board. “Together, we will continue to ensure that our elections are accessible, safe, and secure, and that every eligible vote counts.”

Each of North Carolina’s 100 counties has a county board of elections with five members who are registered voters in that county. The State Board of Elections appoints four members – two Democrats and two Republicans – to each county board of elections. The state chairs of the Republican and Democratic parties recommend three registered voters to the State Board from which those members are selected. The Governor makes the final selection of the county level chairperson.

Surry County Board of Elections Director Michella Huff said that all county board members will take their oath on Tuesday, July 18, at noon at the Surry County Service Center located at 915 E. Atkins Street in Dobson.