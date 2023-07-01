Duck Donuts debuting locally

Chris McMillian, center, the owner and operator of Duck Donuts in Mount Airy along with his wife Marilyn, a retiree of Surry County Schools, is flanked by two of their employees, Sandy Bowman, left, and Jess Houson.
Tom Joyce | The News
A local man’s trip to North Carolina’s Outer Banks five years ago has led to a Duck Donuts shop in Mount Airy, which is celebrating its grand opening today.
“We ate at the original Duck Donuts,” Chris McMillian recalled regarding a 2018 visit to the town of Duck in Dare County with wife Marilyn. “And I said, ‘we need one of these in Mount Airy.’”
After some soul searching and prayer, McMillian — also the pastor of Slate Mountain Baptist Church for the past 15 years — began pursuing a dream of owning a local Duck Donuts, known for its custom made-to-order products.
And as he stood Thursday in the new business at 1025 Rockford St., Suite 400 — in the Rivertrack Crossing center across from Northern Regional Hospital — he could say that dream has finally become a reality.
It wasn’t easy, though.
People laughed at his idea of owning such a business here, said McMillian, a lifelong resident of the Mount Airy area, but he was undeterred. Along with overcoming that skepticism, a lengthy process was involved with becoming the owner and operator of a Duck Donuts shop, which began in August of 2020.
This culminated with the development of the 1,550 square-foot retail shop located near the intersection of Rockford Street and U.S. 52 where Jersey Mike’s Subs held its grand opening last week.
Both those businesses, occupying the same building, were scheduled to begin operations around the first of this year, but construction delays kept that from happening until just recently.
The Duck Donuts in Mount Airy is the chain’s 20th shop in North Carolina. Overall, it has more than 120 owned and operated outlets across 20 states and Puerto Rico along with three international locations in Canada, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.
In keeping with its origins in the Duck and Kitty Hawk resort towns in 2007, the local outlet reflects the franchise’s iconic beach theme with indoor and outdoor seating.
Unique product line
Despite the delays, everything has come together “great,” McMillian said Thursday as final preparations were being made for today’s official debut, including a “soft” opening held at the end of this week for family, friends and others.
The pre-launch activities involved an extensive training process for employees of the operation, who number about 30 altogether.
In visiting the local Duck Donuts, one is struck by the intricacies that can be involved in serving up a simple dessert with its familiar hole in the center.
“Our donuts are made to order — they do not sit on a shelf,” McMillian explained concerning the freshness factor involved. “We only make them when you order them.”
While there are menus spread over the counters at the business containing pictures of numerous flavors, “they’re basically unlimited,” McMillian said of the various coatings, toppings and drizzles available. “You can build your own.”
That seemingly endless array is referred to as a “duckzillion” donut combinations in company promotional material.
Duck Donuts stores also offer a viewing area where customers can watch their donuts being made.
In addition to warm, fresh-made donuts, the shop’s product line features signature coffee blends, espresso beverages, donut breakfast sandwiches, donut sundaes, frozen beverages, milkshakes, select retail items and more.
Various gift promotions were scheduled in conjunction with today’s grand opening, as is a campaign involving the Yokefellow food pantry that helps those in need. It specifically targets the feeding of local children during the summer months.
The shop is inviting guests to bring canned food items for the pantry during the grand opening as part of a Quack Gives Back program promoting partnerships with community groups to raise awareness and funds for their causes.
Duck Donuts in Mount Airy is open seven days a week, Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
