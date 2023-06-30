Police reports

June 30, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0

• Property damage has been reported at a downtown business, Grand Pup Resort Hotel and Spa, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

The incident discovered on June 23 targeted two 400-pound animal statues used as decorations on the outside of the building. The damage was put at $800, but police records do not indicate what it entailed.

Bark and Meow Pet Spa is specifically listed as the victim of the crime.

• Police learned Monday that a utility trailer valued at $1,148 was discovered stolen that day from a parking area at Prebuilt Structures, LLC on West Lebanon Street. The Carry-On G trailer, which was bearing license plate number CJ74298, is owned by Victor Manuel Rocha Solis of Rainbow Lane.

• Jewelry items valued at $5,300 and an undisclosed sum of cash were discovered stolen on June 14 from the home of Jane Covington Needham on Hylton Street.

Listed as missing were an 18-karat white-gold cocktail ring, a gold in color ruby ring and a 14-karat gold necklace.

• Terry Conway Gwynn, 46, listed as homeless, was served with an outstanding criminal summons for a second-degree trespassing charge on June 11 after a police encounter on West Independence Boulevard involving a suspicious-person investigation.

The summons had been issued on June 4 with no other details listed. Gwynn was released under a written promise to appear in Surry District Court on July 10.

• A wallet owned by Kristopher Ryan Bagley, a resident of Quail Trail, was stolen on June 9 from Northern Family Medicine on North Pointe Boulevard.

The loss included credit, debit, Social Security and WIC cards and a driver’s license, with the wallet itself valued at $30.

On June 19, Lonnie Albert Baity Jr., 53, of 195 Deerfield Lane, was charged with financial transaction card fraud for allegedly attempting to use one of Bagley’s cards at Circle K on West Pine Street on the same day as the theft.

Baity was held in the Surry County Jail under a $500 secured bond and slated for an Aug. 8 District Court appearance.