City selling land to downtown business

Mount Airy officials have approved the sale of a small parcel of city-owned property to a downtown business — a transaction representing a departure from a process used for municipal land in the past.
The most recent acquisition — approved in a 5-0 vote by the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners earlier this month — will accommodate a change at Kazoku Sushi and Bar, a Japanese restaurant on Franklin Street.
“It is our intent to do an outdoor patio for Kazoku,” Jerry G. Coram Jr., listed as member manager of that business, wrote in a June 8 letter to City Manager Stan Farmer offering to buy the property to provide that amenity for customers.
The small — 390-square-foot — space in question sits to the rear of 115 and 121 Franklin St., the site of the restaurant.
No upset bidding
In earlier sales of city land, officials have used the upset bid procedure in keeping with state law requiring local governments to dispose of real property through competitive means. That can include sealed bids, public auctions or upset bids, all designed to reap maximum value for public holdings.
Under the latter route taken by Mount Airy officials on multiple occasions, a prospective buyer makes an offer to purchase a particular tract for a certain sum.
That bid is then advertised to the public to possibly produce a higher, or upset, price within a 10-day period.
If an upset offer is made, the initial bidder may then top that by a certain percentage and so on, until bid activity is exhausted. The city commissioners typically have sold property to whoever offered the most.
But in informing the commissioners about the upset procedure, City Attorney Hugh Campbell stated in a memo that Mount Airy has a “unique exception” written into its charter which allows property sales without competitive bidding.
This option requires a supermajority (two-thirds) vote by the commissioners, which was achieved through their unanimous decision.
Farmer acknowledged that municipal officials normally would have pursued the upset method, but pointed out that the case at hand involved “a very small piece of property.”
Also, seeking upset bids from other parties was pointless from a practical standpoint.
“Even if they offered more, they couldn’t do anything with it anyway,” the city manager said regarding how the site backs up to the restaurant property and essentially is landlocked.
Through the board’s 5-0 vote, the city attorney was authorized to proceed with a straight sale.
For the record, the offer made by Coram for the tiny space is $293, or 0.75 cents per square foot.
While that might sound paltry, Coram mentioned in his offer-to-buy letter that this price proportionately equates to $32,670 per acre.
