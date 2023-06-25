Statewide group honors Dr. Gravitte

June 25, 2023 John Peters Business, News 0
Dr. Brad Morgan, left, chairman of the North Carolina Dental Society Awards Committee, presenting the organization’s Citizenship Award to Dr. John L. Gravitte of Mount Airy.
<p>From left are Dr. Joshua Cook of Student Leaders in Organized Dentistry at ECU; Dr. James Purvis, who received the Outstanding Young Dentist Award; Dr. Thomas Buttler, who received the Distinguished Service Scroll; Dr. Olivia Nillissen of Student Leaders in Organized Dentistry at UNC; Dr. Kenneth Sadler, who receive the Meritorious Achievement Award and is the interim executive director of the North Carolina Dental Society; and Mount Airy’s Dr. John L. Gravitte, who received the Citizenship Award, in a photo taken at the The North Carolina Dental Society.</p>

From left are Dr. Joshua Cook of Student Leaders in Organized Dentistry at ECU; Dr. James Purvis, who received the Outstanding Young Dentist Award; Dr. Thomas Buttler, who received the Distinguished Service Scroll; Dr. Olivia Nillissen of Student Leaders in Organized Dentistry at UNC; Dr. Kenneth Sadler, who receive the Meritorious Achievement Award and is the interim executive director of the North Carolina Dental Society; and Mount Airy’s Dr. John L. Gravitte, who received the Citizenship Award, in a photo taken at the The North Carolina Dental Society.

Dr. John L. Gravitte received the 2023 Citizenship Award from the North Carolina Dental Society at the annual meeting awards luncheon recently, held at Kingston Plantation in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The North Carolina Dental Society is the governing society over more than 3,900 licensed dentists in North Carolina.

The Citizenship Award recognizes dentists who “render outstanding service to their fellow man or woman, either related to a specific event or over a period of years,” according to a statement from the organization. “Areas of achievement may include civic affairs, community or public service, or cultural, humanitarian and religious activities. Dr. Gravitte was recognized for his dedication and long-standing commitment to caring for the greater Mount Airy community.”

“While superb dental care and patient relationships are pillars of Dr. Gravitte’s practice, his passion lies in community involvement,” the local practice said of the award. “He began hosting free dental days in 2014 when he completed his new practice at 140 North Pointe Bvd.

“We began this event in our new facility that allows us to provide care for more patients and meet their dental needs in one location,” Dr. Gravitte said. “Being born and raised in Mount Airy, my dedication to our community has never been stronger and this event is one way both me and my team can give back to those in need.”

The most recent event was held on May 20. He’s partnered with Smiles for FREEdom to provide dental care to veterans at no cost, and during the pandemic he pivoted to provide care packages and food distribution for more than 800 local families. Dr. Gravitte hosts student internships, provides support to future oral health professionals, works with CTE and HOSA programs in the local school systems, delivers hygiene kits and education to local schools and sponsors Mount Airy’s first Blue Star Memorial Highway marker, among other community and professional initiatives.

Dr. Gravitte and wife, Mandy, are parents to sons Aaron, 6, and Ellison, 2, and two rescue mini-dachshunds, Indy and Avery.

Practicing for more than 20 years, Dr. Gravitte is a member of the American Dental Society, Academy of General Dentistry and the North Carolina Dental Society. He is a recipient of the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year Award, Dr. Gravitte was recognized for his commitment to local schools and students with the Chamber’s Educational Partnership Award in 2023. For more information, follow Dr. Gravitte on social media @drgravitte and online at www.drgravitte.com.