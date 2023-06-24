Rezoning to aid 2 businesses

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com
Pine Street Marketing is relocating from its home base on Frederick Street to the corner of Hickory and Tate streets in conjunction with the rezoning of property there.

A unanimous rezoning vote by the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners will accommodate the expansion and relocation plans of two local businesses.

It involves an 1.8-acre site at the corner of Hickory and Tate streets owned by Surry Chemical Properties, LLC at 241 Hickory St.

Plans are in the works to construct a multi-use structure (office/warehouse) on the now-vacant property which will be the new home of Pine State Marketing, presently located on Frederick Street.

This is to be an 8,000 square-foot metal warehouse containing about 1,500 square feet of office space to lease to Pine Street Marketing, a business founded in 2003 which specializes in custom apparel and promotional products while employing 10 people.

But first, a rezoning request for the site in question had to be approved by city officials, initiated by William Sheppard, the president of Surry Chemicals Inc. and a co-owner of Pine State Marketing.

Sheppard sought to have its classification changed from R-6 (General Residential) to B-2 (General Business).

Mount Airy Planning Director Andy Goodall told the commissioners during a meeting last week — when the request was granted — that the change from residential to business zoning at the Hickory/Tate location reflects the growth patterns of the affected area.

“This is a neighborhood that’s in transition,” Goodall said of the area just off U.S. 52-North.

The Mount Airy Planning Board previously found the rezoning and planned use of the property conforms to the future land-use classification of that section, of medium intensity and adjacent high intensity, specified in a comprehensive plan for the city.

That board, an advisory group to the commissioners, recommended the rezoning approval in a 6-0 vote on May 22.

And apparently, everyone else agrees with that sentiment regarding the change.

“We’ve had no feedback, positive or negative, from neighboring property owners,” the planning director said.

