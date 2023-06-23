Sign up ongoing for Downtown Rocks and Runs

June 23, 2023 Mount Airy News News 0
Staff Report
The 15th Anniversary Downtown Rocks and Runs is set for August 12. Discounted early registration is happening through July 28.

The United Fund of Surry’s Downtown Rocks and Runs 5K and 10K races through downtown Mount Airy are ready to hit the pavement again on Saturday, August 12. The entire event is a kick-off for their 2023 United Fund campaign and early discounted registration is ongoing.

Registration for the 5K Individual, Team Fitness Challenge, and Corporate Participation Challenge will have an early registration period running through July 28 for $35. After that, the standard registration period runs from July 29 to August 12 and costs $40.

For the 10K Individual and Corporate Participation Challenge the dates are the same with early registration costing $40 and standard $45.

The Fun Run is free for kids 12 and under (no t-shirt); $10 w/shirt purchase. All Fun Runners will receive a participation ribbon.

Online registration runs through August 12th at 7:30 a.m.

Prior to July 29th, Participants may also complete a paper registration form at Reeves Community Center, 113 S. Renfro Street, Mount Airy, NC 27030.

Participants can run or walk individually or be part of a team. Run the 5K or 10K and be eligible for individual awards or join one of our 5K Team challenges. Note that walkers and strollers are welcome in the 5K.

For the 5K Team Fitness Challenge, sign up as a team to qualify for the 5K Team Fitness Challenge award. The award is presented to the fastest team based on the average time of the top 5 team members. Team members also qualify for individual awards.

In the 5K and 10K Corporate Participation Challenge you can show your company’s pride and commitment to health and fitness. The organization with the highest number of Downtown Rocks and Runs 5K or 10K run/walk participants will receive a Corporate Participation Challenge trophy.

Awards include $250 for the overall Top Male and Female in the 5k and 10k. A team trophy for the company with the highest number of Downtown Rocks and Runs participants in the 5K and 10K combined will be awarded.

Individual awards will be given to the top three overall and the top three in each age bracket, by sex. Brackets are 13 and under, 14-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70+.

The 5K and 10K races will have a gun start and chip timed finish. This means that all participants will have the same start time, and the finish time will be recorded as each runner crosses the finish line by reading the chip on the back of your numbered bib.

The 5K race has a wide start line which enables all runners to get across the start line in a matter of seconds after the starting horn sounds. Timing services will be provided by Go! Sports Timing and Events.

The 5K course is USATF certified. To view the course map with elevation, go to http://www.mapmyrun.com.

For more information visit https://downtownrocksandruns.itsyourrace.com/