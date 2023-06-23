City plan targets vacant building owners

No one wants another Koozies, an eyesore of a structure on the lower end of Franklin Street in downtown Mount Airy which also posed safety hazards for years before finally being razed last September.

With this in mind, city officials are poised to adopt a new Vacant Building Registration program for all non-residential structures in Mount Airy’s Municipal Service District downtown and areas zoned M-1 (for industrial use).

Before that can occur, a public hearing is required on the proposed city zoning ordinance amendments involved, which is scheduled for July 20 during a 6 p.m. meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners.

The proposal defines a vacant non-residential structure as a presently unoccupied commercial or industrial building including office facilities, warehouses, retail spaces or factories typically used for business purposes.

Non-local owners

A key part of the plan targets out-of-town owners of vacant buildings that become problems, to ensure they are known to city government and other interested parties and can be reached if necessary.

That was an issue with the old Koozies nightclub building, also a former Quality Mills facility, which was owned by an entity called National Decon Holdings of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. It proved to be unresponsive to attempts by municipal representatives to either bring the structure up to code or have it torn down.

If an owner is more than 50 miles away, a locally based property management company, business or resident must be contracted with to fulfill maintenance and security requirements of a structure, under the proposed Vacant Building Registration program.

The contracted party’s name and 24-hour contact number would have to be posted to deal with problems arising.

A breakthrough with Koozies occurred last year when the site was acquired by a local party associated with Ultimate Towing and Recovery and the building subsequently removed.

Registration process

Also under the new plan, any non-residential structure that has been vacant for 90 days must be registered with the city Planning and Development Department.

This would include the submitting of an application and paying an initial registration fee of $250 for a six-month period, increasing to $500 after that, to $1,000 after 12 months and $1,500 after 18 months.

If such registration does not occur in the time specified, the city codes enforcement officer will get involved and send a notice to the owner of record about that requirement, which must be complied with within 15 days of receipt.

Liability insurance also must be maintained on a building, providing at least $1 million of coverage.

Penalties are in place to address violations of the Vacant Building Registration rules.

Exemptions from the registration/fee requirement could be allowed for certain eligible structures, including those that have been damaged by fire or are under permitted active renovation processes.

The owner of a fire-damaged building would have 180 days to repair, demolish or register it as vacant.

In general, owners of vacant buildings will be required to maintain the premises to minimize the appearance of vacancy and prevent the perception of blight or neglect, under the proposal.

It also calls for visible interiors to be free of trash or debris and for damaged windows to be repaired or replaced.

“The structure shall be maintained in a secure manner so as not to be accessible to unauthorized persons,” city government documents further state.

Commissioner reacts

The development of the Vacant Building Registration program was sparked in February when Commissioner Marie Wood suggested that a policy be crafted to deal with such structures in light of ongoing problems with them.

At that time, the city council was dealing with a former bank building on the corner of North Main and Franklin streets — owned by King’s Corners, LLC, based in Florida — which had deteriorated and threatened the value of neighboring property.

The old bank site later was sold to Gene Rees, a local businessmen with a reputation for transforming such buildings into useful purposes.

However, a month later, another commissioner, Deborah Cochran lobbied successfully for the tabling of the vacant building program until after the municipal budget season.

Cochran also cited concerns about potential “government overreach” resulting from that plan.

A board vote to table, or delay, the issue resulted in a 4-1 outcome with Wood dissenting.

Earlier this week, Cochran did not give either a straight thumbs up or thumbs down to the completed proposal now before the board.

“I want to listen to our citizens as they weigh in during the public hearing on July 20,” Cochran advised. “Property owners of vacant buildings need to attend, as they are affected the most.”

The city’s at-large commissioner further commented on the existence of the fee schedule — which she has expressed concern about recently regarding increased charges to residents and businesses in other situations.

These prompted Cochran to vote against the 2023-2024 municipal budget that goes into effect next Saturday.

“The intended purpose of fees is to encourage owners to fix the buildings and return them to occupied status,” she added this week. “I hope property owners will made code-compliance repairs within the required time frame, as fees can add up quickly.”

Cochran seemed to place stock in the fact that the Mount Airy Planning Board, an advisory group to the commissioners, had approved the Vacant Building Registration program in an 8-0 vote on April 24.

“Boards (of commissioners) tend to have high regard for Planning Boards and they are unanimous,” she explained regarding the local group’s recent decision.

“I always value the comments from citizens, too.”

