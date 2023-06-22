Police reports

• A $7,500 moped has been reported stolen in Mount Airy, according to city police reports.

The 2022 Vespa Sprint 50cc model, owned by Marie Shumate Hauser, was discovered missing on June 13 from Hauser’s residence in the 500 block of South Main Street, where it was unsecured at the time.

It is beige and was bearing the tag MA1963A.

• Police were told on June 16 that a Stihl backpack blower valued at $650 had been stolen the day before from a parking area at Mount Airy Church of God on Carter Street, where it was taken from the bed of a 2006 Freightliner truck.

The blower, orange and black in color, is owned by Richard Gerome Lowe, a resident of London Lane.

• Kenneth Lee Burnette, 56, listed as homeless, was arrested on charges of possessing a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia (a glass pipe) on June 6 after being encountered by officers during a larceny investigation at Dollar General on North Renfro Street.

Police records show that Nature Valley granola bars, Kraft cheese and Colgate toothpaste were taken from the store, but do not list any charges against Burnette for that.

He was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $2,000 secured bond, with the case set for the July 10 District Court session.

• John Luis Lima, 62, of 2058 Cynthia Drive, was charged with discharging a firearm within the city limits on June 6. Lima is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on July 10.

• A black Samsung television set valued at $798 was discovered stolen on March 30 from Whistler’s Cove Apartments off N.C. 89-West.

The victim of the theft is listed as Wilhoit Properties of Springfield, Missouri, which owns the apartment complex.