New chamber leader addresses city council

The new leader of the Greater of Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce wants to strengthen ties between that organization and municipal officials.
“I believe that the relationship between the city government and local business is crucial,” John Pynakker said during a meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners last Thursday night, when he was officially announced as the chamber’s president and CEO.
By extension, that relationship also applies to the chamber, an alliance of local businesses that supports the common interests of members.
“It can be mutually beneficial to both,” Pynakker said of the city government and local businesses/the chamber, with the joint goal of serving the citizens.
The stage for Pynakker’s comments had been set during another commissioners meeting on March 16, when local businessman Greg Perkins of the chamber’s Public Policy Committee provided an update to city officials.
Perkins said that committee had been reformed under a goal of connecting city government leaders with the chamber and businesses.
The mission of the Greater of Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce is to be the go-to source of information to advance, promote and encourage successful business growth for its members, according to Perkins.
He pledged that the Public Policy Committee would bring forth any issues of importance to businesses and hopefully do the same with those of concern to the local government.
Perkins also mentioned that going forward the chamber would be continuing a lecture series aimed at bringing local and state government leaders together, enabling chamber members to learn more about public policies, operations and processes, among other topics.
In addition, the Greater of Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce plans to sponsor a “Candidate 101” class to assist local citizens interested in running for an elected office.
The overall goal of the Public Policy Committee is to work with leaders from local government, economic development and others who share common interests and concerns.
Pynakker said he had talked with chamber members about new initiatives they hope the organization will embrace along with tweaks to existing programs.
After Pynakker’s presentation last Thursday night, Commissioner Deborah Cochran spoke highly of the chamber and how it has worked with the city government over the years, including when she previously served as a commissioner and mayor from 2007 to 2015.
“The city has always had a great relationship with the chamber,” Cochran said.
Before Pynakker came aboard, Steve Yokeley, a former city commissioner, had led the chamber on an interim basis since February.
Its former president and CEO, Randy Collins, served for nearly eight years before resigning in December.
Pynakker happy to be here
John Pynakker’s appearance before the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners came just 10 days after he began his new job with the chamber on June 5.
“And it has been a whirlwind since then,” he advised.
After living in Arizona for more than 20 years, where Pynakker led the chamber of Bullhead City, population 42,232, he was ready for a move from the Grand Canyon State, which would take him to Mount Airy.
The Army veteran learned of and applied for the local opening, falling in love with the community and its people when visiting the town during the interview process.
“It was just something I needed to do,” Pynakker, a native of Wisconsin, said of accepting the job with the local chamber.
“I couldn’t sign the offer letter fast enough,” he told city officials.
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.