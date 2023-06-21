King native claims Miss Georgia crown

COLUMBUS, GA – If at first you don’t succeed…
That’s an old saying known to many, and last weekend it proved to be more than a simple platitude for King native Tara Schifphof.
A year after coming oh-so-close to winning the Miss Georga title — she was named first runner-up — she claimed the big prize when she was crowned 2023 Miss Georgia. But her perseverance was more than just taking a second shot at the Miss Georgia pageant.
According to an article by Mark Rice in the Ledger-Enquirer in Columbus, Georgia, Schifphof said shortly after winning the title that she competed eight different times during her younger years before eventually winning a local pageant title. The 25-year-old left the pageant industry altogether for a few years, eventually taking a position as a marketing specialist for Stanley Black and Decker, before returning to competition in Georgia. In 2022 she won the Miss Macon title, then used that as a springboard for her first runner-up appearance last year.
“I was over the moon,” she told the Ledger-Enquirer during her recent interview, after winning the Miss Georgia title. “Honestly, it was a surreal experience. I wouldn’t have changed my path for anything.”
This year, she claimed the top spot, winning out of a field of 92 candidates at Columbus, Georgia’s RiverCenter for Performing Arts. The victory comes with a $25,000 scholarship, $10,000 more than the previous two years, according to pageant officials.
On the first night of this year’s competition, Schiphof won the $500 talent award with a lyrical ballet performance to the song “I Surrender.” On the third night of preliminaries, Schiphof won the Betty Cantrell evening gown phase of competition and a $300 scholarship sponsored by the Wanda and Shelby Amos Foundation. She also received additional awards and scholarships. Her social impact initiative is #YesYOUCan.
Schifphof, who lives in Atlanta, is from King. Her parents, Melanie Oakley and Chris Schiphof, still live in the area. She went to Mount Olive Elementary School and Chestnut Grove Middle School, then earned Stokes County Arts Council scholarships to be able to go to high school and college at the North Carolina School of the Arts, where she received a BFA in classical ballet. She also is a graduate of Wake Forest University, where she received a Masters of Science in Management and was on the dance team.
As a youth she danced with Dance Perfections in King and performed at the Stokes Stomp, KingFest and the Walnut Cove Walnut Festival.
Arts Council Director Eddy McGee said in an earlier interview that one of his favorite memories of Schiphof is when she she was awarded the role of the Snow Queen in “The Nutcracker” ballet in 2017 at the School of the Arts. “We use her often as an example that a person can be from Stokes County and achieve great things with hard work,” he said at the time.
She eventually left the county, when her job as a marketing specialist with Stanley Black and Decker took her to Georgia.
“’My journey to Miss Georgia was one that I will never forget and that I will cherish for a lifetime,” she said in a statement issued by pageant officials. “I’ve made lifelong friends through the sisterhood, won over $37,000 in cash scholarships, been able to expand my community service initiative, and have developed interpersonal skills that I will be able to carry with me for the rest of my life
“This organization has not only changed my life, but has taught me what success really means. I’ve learned that success isn’t measured by how many achievements we’ve made, but is rather measured by how many times we pick ourselves back up and decide to try again when we face challenges. When we find the courage to rise up, even when we fall, we show ourselves and the world that anything is possible when we believe. As Miss Georgia 2023, I’m ready to leave a legacy of perseverance and help other women build their legacies to leave as well.”
Part of that legacy continues with pageant competition, as she prepares to compete in the Miss America pageant. The date for that event has not yet been announced.