Jersey Mike’s opens after delays

Duck Donuts to follow soon

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com
Jersey Mike’s Subs in Mount Airy is pictured Tuesday ahead of its official opening Wednesday. Tom Joyce | The News
Laura Myers, left, and Carol Corwin of the Jersey Mike’s staff make final preparations for the shop’s launch.

There’s been no reported sightings in Mount Airy of Danny DeVito — the actor/comedian who appears in television commercials for Jersey Mike’s Subs — but some fanfare still accompanied the chain’s opening of its new location here.

That included a ribbon-cutting event Wednesday morning with the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce, just before Jersey Mike’s Subs’ grand opening scheduled for 10 a.m.

It is is located at 1025 Rockford St. across from Northern Regional Hospital near Lovills Creek, behind Domino’s Pizza.

The businesses are part of a shopping center there called Rivertrack Crossing, which soon will be joined by a Duck Donuts outlet.

Both Jersey Mike’s Subs and Duck Donuts were expected to be open around the first of this year, the sub shop in late December and Duck Donuts soon afterward, with signage announcing the impending arrival.

But “construction delays” slowed that timetable, according to Jersey Mike’s Subs Director of Operations David Garrison, who was at the shop Tuesday as employees were finalizing preparations for Wednesday’s opening.

Inspection issues involving the building housing both Jersey Mike’s and Duck Donuts also are said to have been a factor.

Even last December, when their entry into the Mount Airy business community was confirmed by a spokesman for Meridian Realty in Winston-Salem, which spearheaded Rivertrack Crossing, other delays had undermined the setting of firm opening dates for the two.

These included COVID, supply-chain issues and the weather.

Duck Donuts is expected to open its doors in about two weeks.

Excitement runs high

But in a case of better late than never, the delays didn’t dampen the enthusiasm for this week’s debut of the sub shop.

“Everything’s coming together wonderfully,” said Carol Corwin, another Jersey Mike’s official there Tuesday.

“And we have had a great response from the community,” Corwin said, including fans of Jersey Mike’s, which specializes in authentic Northeast-American-style submarine sandwiches on fresh-baked bread.

“People have been stopping by wondering when we were going to open.”

As of early this year, the New Jersey-based sub shop chain founded in 1956 had about 2,000 locations.

Duck Donuts, meanwhile, is a chain based in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. It was founded in 2006 in Duck, North Carolina, and has since expanded to more than 100 locations. Its products include customizable, made-to-order doughnuts — known as duckadent donuts — other baked goods and a range of beverages.

The launch of Jersey Mike’s Subs in Mount Airy is being accompanied by a fundraising campaign to aid the local Shepherd’s House homeless shelter, Corwin said.

William T. Bartholomew Jr. of Meridian Realty, who has been handling the local Rivertrack Crossing projects, believes their location on Rockford Street near U.S. 52 will be a plus for the new businesses which also benefit from universal popularity.

“I think that corner, of that corridor, is a huge gateway coming into Mount Airy,” Bartholomew has said.

“We’re excited to be here,” said Corwin.

