Downtown stabbing victim not pressing charges

June 21, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0
The victim of a weekend stabbing in downtown Mount Airy — who is said to have intervened during a confrontation involving others — is declining to press charges in the matter, according to city police.

Samuel Pruitt, 31, a resident of Pine Ridge Road Mount Airy, reportedly suffered a knife wound to his abdomen around 11 p.m. on Franklin Street near Market Street, apparently resulting from some kind of altercation not directly involving Pruitt initially.

“The encounter initially started between other parties and the victim intervened, which led to the stabbing,” Police Chief Dale Watson advised today in releasing details of the stabbing. “The incident started on Market Street and concluded on Franklin Street near Market Street.”

Market Street is the scene of a weekend arts and entertainment district catering to pedestrians.

After the stabbing, Pruitt was seen being attended to on Franklin Street near Soho Bar and Grill.

His injury was not life-threatening, according to the police chief.

“He was hospitalized — however, he checked himself out,” Watson added.

The stabbing has not resulting in any arrests.

“At this point the victim does not want to pursue charges for the incident,” the chief explained.

Pruitt is described as an acquaintance of the alleged suspect.

