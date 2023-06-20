Franklin Elementary participates in Relay For Life

Madelyn Golding and Kassidy Cheek are dancing after their silent Relay for Life Walk lap.
Earlier this spring, the Franklin Elementary School Student Council led the school in helping raise money for area Relay for Life efforts.

The Student Council sold purple ribbons in honor of loved ones that have dealt with cancer to raise money to help fight cancer. The students bought ribbons and then wrote names of loved ones on the ribbons and hung them up on the outside of their classroom doors.

On the final Friday of April the students each participated in a silent walk in the gym. Once they finished their walk, they danced, played games, wrote with chalk on the sidewalks, and blew bubbles. A special guest, Kori, mom of Hayden Golding, joined the walk.

“One of our very own Bulldog cancer survivors, Nicole Webb, also talked to the students about living with cancer and the battle she has fought,” school officials said.

The Student Council raised more than $700 for Relay For Life.