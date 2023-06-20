Food truck rodeo, live music at Farmers Market

Staff Report
The inaugural Surry County Food Truck Rodeo will be held Saturday, June 24, at the Surry County Farmers Market located at 903 East Atkins Street in Dobson from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is free to this rain or shine event featuring live music from Runaway Train beginning at 5 p.m.

For those who may want to try something new to eat and enjoy music outdoors, mark your calendars because the Surry County Tourism Development Authority will be hosting another event in Dobson this weekend.

This will be another chance to come out and fill one’s belly at the inaugural Surry County Food Truck Rodeo.

Farmers Market coordinator Joseph Zalescik said the Dobson market is a great space that has been somewhat underutilized.

With a new digital sign out front to alert passers by of events at the market and events such as the rodeo, he is hopeful that this event and the Music at the Market series will continue to help foot traffic at the market grow.

Admission is free to the Food Truck Rodeo. Dobson and Surry County tourism director Travis Frye said, “There will be tables and chairs for folks to enjoy delicious food and live music provided by Runaway Train from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.”

Frye is always looking for more ways to get folks to visit both Surry County and Dobson. Following closely on the heels of the successful North Carolina Ground Steak Festival, he is striking again while the grill is hot — so to speak.

The Surry County Food Truck Rodeo will feature T’s Treats, Gunter’s Grill on Wheelz, Just Chill’n Frozen Treats, Shikora Express on Wheels, Mermaids on the Go, The Nutty Couple, Far Out Food Truck, Kibis Crazy Casserole, and Cookie Mobster (sic) and Vice Cream.

On the Discover Dobson Facebook page vendors were still showing interest in signing up to be part of the event, but Frye said their lineup was set.

