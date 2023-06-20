First Fire Academy grads ablaze with praise

June 20, 2023 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com
The inaugural Class of 2023 for the Mount Airy Citizens Fire Academy includes, from left, front, Cris Tadesse, Becky Blake, Walter Lassister, Kathy Morris, Ron Morris, back; Eric Hodges, Jason Arispe, Bob Blake, Chip Carriker and Dave DeKoning. They appropriately are standing in front of a city fire truck.

It’s not every day that a person can rise above it all in a ladder fire truck, or use an extinguisher to put out a blaze, but those were among highlights for students of a new city program.

The Citizens Fire Academy has graduated its first class, which was recognized during a meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners last Thursday night, when members drew diplomas and praise from municipal officials.

It had 10 participants in all, who devoted 90 minutes on Monday evenings from May 1 to June 12 to learn about the inner-workings of the Mount Airy Fire Department.

They include Jason Arispe, Becky Blake, Bob Blake, Chip Carriker, Dave DeKoning, Eric Hodges, Walter Lassister, Kathy Morris, Ron Morris and Cris Tadesse.

Mount Airy has operated a Citizens Police Academy since 2003 centered on law enforcement, and a Mayberry Citizens Academy was launched last fall to cover general city government topics which already has turned out two sets of graduates.

Until this year there has never been an academy program focusing on fire operations.

“This was an idea I had several years ago that actually got squashed at the time,” Fire Chief Zane Poindexter said at Thursday night’s meeting.

Poindexter thanked City Manager Stan Farmer, who came aboard in January 2022 and spearheaded the Mayberry Citizens Academy, for allowing local firefighters to finally become part of that mix and advance his goal of informing residents about their operations.

“This couldn’t have been a better group of citizens to have a class with,” the fire chief said.

He was impressed by the attention participants devoted to the program, and most importantly, their “willingness to learn about the fire department.”

The class focused on such topics as its first-responder medical unit, the department’s fire marshal inspection process, ISO fire ratings, public fire education and home/business safety, with sessions led by different department members actively involved with each segment.

“This is the only city service where we try to put ourselves out of business,” Poindexter said of the prevention aspect surrounding the department’s primary function, responding to fires.

Along with extinguisher training and the chance to go aloft in the city’s aerial, or ladder, truck, which rises 100 feet into the sky, class members had the opportunity to participate in a ride-along with a fire crew.

The praise Poindexter heaped onto Citizens Fire Academy graduates for their attentiveness and desire to learn was greeted by participants’ remarks in being equally impressed with local fire operations.

“It was a great program,” class member Chip Carriker said.

“You learn a lot of stuff,” he added, including some information that was “very technical.”

“We have new respect for our firefighters,” a classmate said regarding his participation in the program.

“All did a great job,” another student said of the department members who conducted individual sessions.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.