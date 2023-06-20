Police reports

June 19, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0

• The Easter Brothers mural in downtown Mount Airy was the target of a recent damage incident, according to city police reports.

This involved an unknown party pulling paint off the artwork located on an outside wall of Mayberry Trading Post on North Main Street, a crime discovered last Wednesday. The damage was put at $200.

City police reportedly have surveillance footage at the site where the mural honoring the local gospel bluegrass trio was dedicated in May 2021.

• A false-pretense case was reported last Wednesday which involved an EBT (electronic benefit transfer) card being “skimmed” at Food Lion on West Pine Street. Skimming typically results from a device being concealed near card readers in order to retrieve financial information.

An EBT bank number was obtained as a result of the case at Food Lion, leading to the loss of an undisclosed sum of money.

The victim of the crime is listed as Crystal Taylor Smith, a Hadley Street resident.

• Dylan James Reardon, 30, of 338 Austin Drive, was charged with injury to personal property on May 28 for allegedly throwing a rock that day at Soho Bar and Grill on Franklin Street, which caused $500 in damage to the main entrance door of the business.

Reardon was held in the Surry County Jail under a $500 secured bond and is facing a July 10 District Court date.

• Julie Ann Keathley, 30, of 240 Starlite Road, No. 30, the Starlite Motel, was jailed without privilege of bond on May 26 for a charge of assault resulting from a domestic incident at that location.

Keathley allegedly scratched Bradley Daniel Harless, also a resident of the motel, on the stomach and wrist with her fingernails. She was scheduled to appear in Surry District Court Monday.