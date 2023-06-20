City using ARPA funds for utility projects

Mount Airy officials are preparing for evaluations targeting its water-treatment and waste-treatment facilities using $400,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.
That sum will cover engineering services for three different facets involving municipal water and sewer plants and lines.
Of that total, $200,000 is designated for planning future operations of the city wastewater-treatment plant located off U.S. 52-South.
Since 2013, Mount Airy officials have been aware that the facility would face tighter regulations at some point in the future, requiring more-extensive treatment measures locally.
This was said to be due to higher chlorophyll levels detected at High Rock Lake which were promoting excess algae growth and threatening to wipe out fish, other animals and plants.
As a result, attention was turned to communities upstream including Mount Airy, which releases treated wastewater into the Ararat River that is part of the Yadkin-Pee Dee River Basin of which High Rock Lake is part.
The $200,000 in ARPA funds will be used for pre-construction planning activity to evaluate improvements to the plant in anticipation of new, stricter regulatory nutrient limits for the release of total nitrogen and total phosphorus while maintaining the facility’s capacity.
Special water quality sampling at different locations is to be part of the study process.
The waste-treatment plant was put into operation in 1959, with its last major improvement project occurring in 1990.
Another $100,000 of the ARPA money, also targeting the city wastewater operation, will be used for a sewer system asset inventory and assessment, according to city government documents.
That will include performing a detailed condition analysis of the treatment plant through visual inspection and pump efficiency testing. It also is to involve a comprehensive condition assessment of city sewer lines using study methods such as flow monitoring and smoke testing.
The system includes 147 miles of gravity sewer lines, the oldest of which were installed more than 115 years ago.
Water component
Another $100,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act money will fund a water system asset inventory and assessment project.
The main elements of it include a detailed condition assessment of water-treatment plant structures and equipment through visual inspection and pump efficiency testing; performing a water loss study; and completing a valve assessment.
This part of the engineering services addresses the fact that Mount Airy operates an aging water-distribution system. One problem noted is that non-functioning valves within the distribution system have created issues when crews are trying to fix a water main break and caused service to be lost to a number of residents.
Mount Airy recently was offered the $400,000 in ARPA funds through the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ).
In March, the city council approved the selection of a consultant/engineer to perform the studies, Hazen and Sawyer, located in Greensboro.
That was the only firm responding to requests for proposals covering each of the three facets of the engineering services.
But Hazen and Sawyer has an extensive knowledge of Mount Airy’s water and sewer systems and a past working relationship with the municipality on utility projects, officials say.
Ready to roll
The services to be performed are awaiting an administrative hurdle before the work actually begins, according to city Public Works Director Mitch Williams.
“We’re waiting on final clearance from the DEQ to sign the contracts with the engineer — that’s the only holdup,” Williams said last Thursday.
The engineering projects are scheduled to be completed by the winter and spring of 2024.
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter