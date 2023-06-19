3 bands to play in Mount Airy this weekend

June 19, 2023 John Peters Arts, Entertainment, News 0
Kids in America will be on stage Thursday evening at the Blackmon Amphitheatre.
<p>The Konnection Band will be in concert Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Blackmon Amphitheatre.</p>

<p>The Part Time Party Time Band will take the stage at the Blackmon Amphitheatre on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.</p>

A variety of live music is on the schedule at The Blackmon Amphitheatre this weekend. Kids in America take the stage on Thursday, The Konnection performs on Friday, and The Part Time Party Time Band is on Saturday. All shows start at 7:30 pm.

It will be a blast from the past on Thursday when Kids in America kick things off.

“This high-energy band pays tribute to the totally awesome 1980s. From Madonna, Prince, and The Cars, you can expect to hear all of the big hits from iconic artists from this era,” concert organizers said.

The Konnection will bring the fun on Friday. “They are known as one of the East Coast’s premier party bands that specializes in a wide variety of music. This band plays everything from Top 40, to Rock, R&B, Oldies, and even Beach music.”

The Part Time Party Time Band is a variety band that has been performing around the Southeast since 1980. On Saturday, they will perform at Blackmon Amphitheatre. “While the band plays a lot of Beach music, you can also expect to hear some Motown, Soul, and other timeless classics.

Each concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Admission to each show is $15, or a Surry Arts Council Pass. Children 12 and younger are admitted free with an adult admission or Annual Pass. The Dairy Center and Thirsty Souls Community Brewing will be at the concerts to provide food, snacks, drinks, beer, and wine for purchase. No outside alcohol or coolers are allowed to be brought into the Amphitheatre area. Those attending are asked to bring a lounge chair or blanket to sit on.

Tickets are available at the gate, online at www.surryarts.org, via phone at 336-786-7998, or at the Surry Arts Council office at 218 Rockford Street. For additional information, contact Alena Aldrich at 336-786-7998 or alena@surryarts.org.