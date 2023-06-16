Meadowview Magnet celebrates end of year

June 16, 2023 Mount Airy News News 0
Student Body President Keegan Hornaday addressed the student body regarding the success of the school year.
<p>From left, Paul Cummings, Jimmy Holleman, and Maggie Watts won the Penny War Challenge and were pied in the face during the assembly.</p>

From left, Paul Cummings, Jimmy Holleman, and Maggie Watts won the Penny War Challenge and were pied in the face during the assembly.

<p>Colby Beamer and Ashley Newman being taped to the wall and preparing to be pied.</p>

Colby Beamer and Ashley Newman being taped to the wall and preparing to be pied.

<p>Principal, Colby Beamer being duct taped to the wall for the celebration.</p>

Principal, Colby Beamer being duct taped to the wall for the celebration.

Meadowview Magnet Middle School hosted an end of year celebration assembly to celebrate student accomplishments for the 2022-2023 school year.

Throughout the assembly, Student Council President and eighth grader Keegan Hornaday addressed the student body regarding the success of the school year. Keegan stated, “Our school has had an abundance of accomplishments this year: Battle of the Books team placed second in the District Competition, eighth grader Lukas White placed in the Regional MathCounts Competition and advanced to the state competition, eight HOSA students will represent Meadowview in Dallas, Texas at HOSA Internationals this summer, and so much more.”

Student Council members shared tips and tricks with students, in order to best prepare for the upcoming EOGs. When closing the assembly, the student council led the Penny War Pie Ceremony.

Earlier this year, the student council held a Penny Wars contest to benefit the local organization, Tiny Tigers. Students were encouraged to donate change throughout the Penny Wars, and the winning staff members would receive a pie in the face. Paul Cummings, Jimmy Holleman, and Maggie Watts were the teachers who won the Penny War Challenge and were pied in the face during the assembly. Principal Colby Beamer and Assistant Principal Ashley Newman were also winners during the Penny War Challenge. Beamer and Newman were duct taped to the wall and pied in the face to end the celebration.