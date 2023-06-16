New city charges target large brush hauls

Commissioner Deborah Cochran votes against the new schedule for brush collections during a meeting Thursday night when the measure passed 4-1.
In a move aimed at preventing commercial landscaping services from “taking advantage” of the municipality, Mount Airy officials have implemented new charges and other changes targeting larger brush hauls.
“That’s just wrong,” Commissioner Tom Koch said Thursday night when the city council approved a fee structure to discourage a practice of such entities being paid to cut trees at residences — and leaving behind piles to be removed by municipal crews.
“Some people are taking advantage of the city,” added Koch, who has expressed ongoing concerns about that and other sanitation issues since being elected in 2019.
Thursday night’s vote by the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners approving the new fees was not unanimous, with the board’s Deborah Cochran the lone dissenter.
Cochran also was the only commissioner voting against the adoption of the city’s 2023-2024 budget in a 4-1 decision on June 1, when she cited concerns about a round of other fee hikes included in the new budget which go into effect on July 1.
The former mayor said during both meetings that she did not want to heap more financial burdens onto citizens at a time when inflation is rampant.
Koch makes case
However, Koch also voiced concern in another way Thursday night for taxpayers — who he said already are footing a bill when municipal crews haul away large trees or brush generated by commercial enterprises.
“I don’t think other citizens should pay for what I’m having done,” he said of cases in which a homeowner pays to have land cleared by a company. Koch believes it is responsible for removing what’s cut down, and the customer should make sure this occurs.
He mentioned photos presented several years ago by then-city Public Works Director Jeff Boyles showing piles of massive trees along roadsides and in yards which municipal crews cleared away using the city’s grapple, or knuckle boom, truck containing a crane.
It has been pressed into service for larger brush hauls and to collect discarded furniture and similar items when Mount Airy conducts an annual spring cleanup to pick up materials normally not accepted.
In theory, Mount Airy’s regular yard-waste collections on Mondays — done at no cost to residents — have envisioned less-intense jobs in which a homeowner might trim bushes or cut smaller tree limbs on a property.
While Cochran campaigned against additional fee increases, Koch made no secret Thursday night about his position surrounding the new brush-collection charges.
“I was one of the ones who wanted this in there,” he said of various board recommendations for the 2023-2024 budget.
Specific changes
Amendments to the Mount Airy Code of Ordinances approved Thursday night by the commissioners specifically refer to the role of for-profit landscaping services. “The city will not dispose of any trees or brush cut by anyone other than the homeowner,” the relevant ordinance states.
There are provisions for cases in which grapple truck services would be needed otherwise. This is termed a “special pickup” covering situations in which trees are not cut properly or if a volume exceeds 5 cubic yards (defined in city government documents as 6 feet x 6 feet x 4 feet), including:
• A $50 charge to haul away less than one-fourth of a load;
• Charging $75 for a fourth of a load collected;
• $100 for a half-load;
• $125 for a three-fourths load;
• $150 for a full load collected.
Pickups of properly cut brush not exceeding 5 cubic yards will be done at no charge, the ordinance says. Under the free service rules, no items can exceed 5 feet in length or 3 inches in diameter.
City crews also will not collect tree stumps.
Another ordinance change pertains to the collection of bulk refuse such as small furniture and mattresses, which will be picked up and a charge made according to the schedule of fees.
Cochran comments
In explaining her position Thursday night, Cochran mentioned that many Americans are now uncomfortable about their finances due to ongoing inflationary pressures.
Given that scenario at this time, “I just want to reiterate that I’ve been consistent in my opposition to any brush fees,” the city’s at-large board member said.
