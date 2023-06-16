Church says Pride flag is about inclusion, not politics

June is Pride Month in the United States but in Mount Airy thieves and vandals have targeted Trinity Episcopal Church in downtown twice in just over a week, stealing the church’s Pride flag that reads, “Everyone is welcome.”
A set of arrests have been made by Mount Airy Police regarding the matter; however the church has declined to press charges.
Rev. Sarah Morris said, “We decided to put up a Pride flag for the first time this year because parishioners came and asked for it. The Episcopal Church has been affirming since 1999.”
“We preach of God’s love as God created everyone as loving children of God. Hanging the sign was a way of saying that everyone is welcome here, and that everybody knows that everyone means everyone.”
That message was not received by members of this community as Pride flags were twice stolen from the church seated prominently in the heart of downtown Mount Airy.
Morris said she first placed the Pride flag outside the church on Monday, June 5, but that it had been stolen by Saturday.
Undeterred, the church replaced the flag earlier this week. However, in a brazen daylight incident a Jeep full of teenagers was caught on film taking the replacement flag.
The video shows a young man making several attempts to yank the flag from the fence in front of Trinity Episcopal before it finally comes free, and he dashes back to the vehicle for a not so quick getaway down Main Street.
Halie Parks filmed the theft from start to finish Wednesday evening and even followed the vehicle down Main Street filming their license plate along the way. “I’ve been an ally of the LGBT community for a long time. Everyone should be included and not judged for what’s inside them. Love is love and we all are entitled to it.”
“I knew as soon as people saw it was a Pride flag that was stolen, ugly people would show up defending the theft. It doesn’t matter your opinion, stealing is wrong,” Parks said.
Morris said three individuals were arrested because of the second theft; no police report was filed on the first theft as there was no photo or video evidence of the crime.
Mount Airy Police asked her what she wanted to do with the teens, noting that there was the possibility this could have risen to a hate crime charge.
She offered the three young men the grace that they denied to her church, parishioners, and the local LGBT community when she opted to not press charges.
“I have received God’s forgiveness, others should as well,” Morris said. “I asked to talk to them and maybe get an apology.” One set of parents has already contacted her to set up a sit down, she said Friday.
“They are kids, as kids we all do stupid stuff. The last thing they need is a police report following them. The bigger thing I am seeking is understanding and to learn where we are coming from,” the pastor said.
“Maybe they will be able to imagine what it is like being ostracized. Jesus was always with the people pushed to the margins. It was the people in power that took offense to that as they weren’t the marginalized ones.”
Morris is finding the silver lining in this and said that 80% of the feedback she had received since the first theft had been positive and supportive. “I have been shocked by the response. One act of love and welcome has had a ripple effect – one act of love can spread.”
She now has a supply of backup Pride flags. “We’ve been offered replacement flags from all over the country, over 50.”
There have also been local donations of two dozen flags and cash donations as well. For some, she said, her church placing the sign and standing strong in the face of vandals has been a reaffirmation that there is a place of worship that cares about the LGBT community.
“There are people who think putting up the sign was a political message. No, it’s a message of love and inclusion. It’s a Christian statement, a message of love and if it’s not about love, it’s not about God.”
Sharing that sense of welcoming can make a big difference, especially in the life of a young person. The Trevor Project reports in its annual survey of young people’s mental health that fewer than 40% of LGBT youth lived in a home they felt was affirming.
Strong political and social rhetoric on these issues, often wrapped in the verbiage of protecting youth, can miss that it affects people not involved in those high stakes talks.
The same report said that nearly two thirds of LGBT young people said that hearing about potential state or local laws banning people from discussing LGBT people at school made their mental health a lot worse.
Hearing that renewed vitriol being directed toward the LGBT, and most notably the transgender community, underlines the need for Pride month in the first place, according to social health experts who say kids especially can find themselves isolated and scared.
That isolation and fear can lead to the worst possible outcome. The Trevor Project’s most recent data said that 41% of LGBT youth “seriously considered suicide in the past year.”
Morris said allies are needed and Trinity Episcopal stands ready. “A lot of people don’t know this, but this is a church that interprets this issue differently and we don’t see being gay as a sin. We want everyone to know that they are welcome and accepted.”
“All are welcome here, even thieves,” she said.