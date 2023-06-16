County budget public hearing Monday

Monday evening, June 19, the Surry County Board of Commissioners will hold its regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. in the Historic Courthouse in Dobson.
The upcoming meeting is significant as it will serve as a public hearing for input in Surry County’s fiscal year 2023-2024 budget. A copy of the county manager’s budget message can be found on the county’s homepage (https://www.co.surry.nc.us) where an alert box will populate on the lower right-hand side of the screen to direct residents to the information.
The budget message offers an overview of highlights from the proposed budget including past budget and property tax trends, as well as comparison data to other counties. The proposed Surry County budget for next year is $98.4 million, up from $93.6 million.
In the highlights section the county manager’s office has outlined increases to public safety wages and a greater share of the county’s portion of social services and public health funding due to decreased state and federal funding. A 5% cost of living adjustment for county employees on the grade/step classification plan is included as well.
This budget message was delivered to the commissioners on June 5 however they held their final budget planning session on June 6. What was presented in overview at the board’s last public meeting may not match what the final budget recommendation is.
A full copy of the proposed budget is available at the county offices and public comments are being solicited at the June 19 board meeting. There will be no further time for community input besides Monday evening’s public hearing.
Pilot Mountain Mayor Evan Cockerham took to social media to ask residents there to consider speaking at the meeting. He was told the town had its funding increase request for Armfield Civic Center not only denied, but the center’s funding eliminated from the upcoming county budget.
“It is a concerning development the first budget cycle after the town purchased the center,” Cockerham said. He noted that roughly 70% of members at the Armfield are county residents, as opposed to Pilot Mountain residents.
Supporting Armfield means being an active supporter and not just a past financial backer. “We, of course, want to give credit to the county for their past support and being part of fundraising efforts for the pool and playground,” he said.
“The town recognizes the importance of the civic center as an important asset to our community and we need the county to be a partner.”
The proposed Surry County budget must be approved and prepared for execution on the first day of the fiscal year, July 1, making Monday the last chance for the public to have input.
The board of commissioners meeting with public hearing will be at the Historic Courthouse, 114 W. Atkins Street, in Dobson.