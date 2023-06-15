Summer learning a groovy trip in 2023

Rana Southern is excited about the many offerings that are to be found this summer at the Mount Airy Library. She wants the public to know that the library is a place for everyone and has programming specialized for all age groups.
“We have activities for all ages,” Southern said. “The library serves people from birth to 100 plus.”
She described the Summer Learning series as a program to get kids into the library “to prevent the summer reading slide. A lot of times kids get out of school for the summer, and they do not keep up with their reading.”
“This summer’s Summer Learning Theme is ‘All Together Now.’ It is all about working together, friendship, peace and kindness, so we have embraced that theme and decorated the library for the ‘summer of love’,” she explained.
“By offering innovative and fun activities we get those kids back in the library and get books in their hands, so that they will not lose the reading progress they made throughout the school year.”
Southern said, “Libraries bring people ‘All Together Now,’ means no matter your age or background, there is something for everyone at the library.”
She said that while the summer learning series has a focus on students who may be enjoying their summer vacation, learning is a year-round activity that knows no age limit.
“Our events for adults bring them out of their homes and allow them to spend time with others and share stories, ideas, and different ways of doing things,” she said.
At the library are book clubs and reading events, as one may expect, but with offerings such as tai chi and yoga, there is more than meets the eye. Or, Southern may say, don’t judge this book by its cover – the library is more than periodicals, the Dewey Decimal system, and librarians offering stern ‘shushes’ to those making noise.
She points to events such as the crochet and knitting group, not perhaps what comes to mind, but in those groups is found the exchange of knowledge. “If someone has a question about a certain stitch, someone is there to give their knowledge.”
Throughout the summer there are going to be programs for kids aged 7 through 12 at 2 p.m. on Tuesdays. Some of the planned events include do it yourself music makers, a giant floor crossword puzzle, bookmark making, and a library field day.
In Flower Power” kids will be provided a small clay pot for them to decorate and take home. They will also be sent home with flower seeds of plants that are beneficial to pollinators.
For the next seven weeks Monday evenings will contain programming for teens aged 13 through 17 at 6 p.m. Teens can participate in spatial poetry, trivia night, and a painting party.
In “The more we paint together” kids will work in teams to paint murals and learn other languages.
Adults need not feel left out as there will be special events just for grownups that are also held Tuesday’s at 2 p.m. for those who may be dropping off a child for the kid’s events.
One of the adult’s programs, also offered for teens, is a bath bomb and sugar scrub making event. Organizers said they would be good for self-care or make a great gift.
Also, through the summer will be family movie Fridays to be held at 1 p.m. through August 4. Some of the titles include “Encanto, The Lego Move: The Second Part,” “DC League of Super Pets,” and “Pokémon Detective Pikachu.”
In recent years, many aspects of American life have become politicized, and libraries have found they are not immune. Southern wishes that were not so. “Libraries are here for everyone.”
“We have no agenda; we are here to help all who walk through our doors. Whether you need help with a form, a quiet place to study or a place to cool off, we are here for you.”