Rezoning tied to Pine Street Marketing relocation

A request for the rezoning of property in Mount Airy involves plans for a new office and warehouse facility which will aid the relocation of Pine State Marketing.
A public hearing is scheduled on the proposal today during a 6 p.m. meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners.
It involves an effort to have land on the corner of Hickory and Tate streets changed from its present residential zoning to a business classification — with the hearing a statutory requirement not expected to produce opposition.
The proposed rezoning previously was approved by the Mount Airy Planning Board, an advisory group to the commissioners, in a 6-0 vote for which no objections were voiced by neighboring property owners or others.
A decision on the request is scheduled by the commissioners later during tonight’s meeting, based on its agenda.
Surry Chemical Properties, LLC at 241 Hickory St., owns the 1.8 acres in question, for which William Sheppard, the president of Surry Chemicals Inc., filed the rezoning application to alter its classification from R-6 (General Residential) to B-2 (General Business).
Sheppard also is listed as a co-owner of Pine State Marketing, a business on Frederick Street employing 10 people, for which he also serves as vice president of finance and sales.
“Mr. Sheppard’s intent is to construct a new multi-use structure (office/warehouse) that will be the new home of Pine State Marketing,” city Planning Director Andy Goodall explained regarding the Hickory/Tate street site. It is now vacant, but used for trailer storage.
Plans call for Surry Chemical Properties to build an 8,000 square-foot metal warehouse containing about 1,500 square feet of office space to lease to Pine Street Marketing, a business presently located on Frederick Street which is co-owned by Christie Sheppard.
Pine Street Marketing, founded in 2003, specializes in custom apparel and promotional products. This includes embroidery, screen printing and signs.
With the rezoning, Pine Street Marketing will be moving and no longer have a presence on Frederick Street, according to Goodall.
Additional open buildings might be constructed on the Hickory/Tate site for storage of Surry Chemicals’ tankers, tractors and future fleet needs, based on city government documents reflecting the rezoning request. Some space also could be rented temporarily for recreational vehicle storage, under the plans.
The buildings would expand the footprint of Surry Chemicals Properties, which has leased to Surry Chemicals for more than 30 years and has no plans to leave, documents say.
It is anticipated that the vehicle trailer storage would remove dust, concentrate traffic, reduce opportunities for break-ins and provide a permanent home for Pine State Marketing and its employees.
A present empty field is said to have drainage issues that cause debris to wash out over the streets, which is to be remedied by proper grading and drainage.
No negative effects for traffic are expected to result from the proposed rezoning, with several businesses already using Hickory Street, which links U.S. 52-North with West Lebanon Street.
Pine State Marketing also reportedly receives little drive-in traffic since the business is shifting more toward appointments.
William Sheppard could not be reached for further details.
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.