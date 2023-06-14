Fargo emerges in Canteen Alley

Triad muralist JEKS begins work on the Donna Fargo mural in Canteen Alley in downtown Mount Airy, Wednesday, June 14. The mural was the idea of Fargo’s many fans in her hometown Mount Airy who wanted one of their favorite artists to be honored with one of JEKS customized murals.
Donna Hiatt shared what is the last rendering of the Donna Fargo mural with all final touches and edits complete. A small section of the top right corner was removed from an earlier design to accommodate the shape of the existing wall of Walker’s Soda Fountain along Canteen Alley.
Caution tape was back up along Main Street in downtown Mount Airy Wednesday but rather than work on the Main Oak Building, the action was on the opposite side of the street. A cherry picker was parked in Canteen Alley with its arm stretched aloft, atop it was the artist who goes by the name JEKS getting to work on the much-anticipated Donna Fargo mural.
He was making quick work of it too, as spectators walked past and snapped photos of the white wall with an emerging dark circle that will frame out the center image of Fargo. Stars and stripes will surround her smiling center image from the “Because of You” album cover.
The design is like that of Andy Griffith’s mural in that it has a well-known image in the center to anchor the mural and then a selection of photos of Fargo through the years to frame the exterior. She is seen singing, as a child, and in her Fargo County t-shirt that was auctioned off this spring to raise money for the mural.
Since the concept came along there have been some challenges to overcome such as finding a place to put the mural after an initial location fell through. Its final placement on the exterior wall of Walker’s Soda Fountain along Canteen Alley off Main Street in the bustling heart of downtown Mount Airy means visitors are going to be hard pressed to not see Fargo smiling down at them from above.
For months, her loyal fans have been holding fundraising events to help gather the funds needed for the mural. A Donna Fargo lookalike fashion show, gospel jamboree, and an event featuring readings of her writings have all brought in donations for the supplies and for the commission of JEKS to add to his assemblage of murals in Mount Airy.
Donna Hiatt, of the Donna Fargo Mural Committee, said the group would like to thank everyone who has contributed to the campaign thus far, saying that every dollar has helped. Ann Vaughn saids that donations are still be accepted and that the group is within $5,000 of the fundraising goal for the mural.
Fargo will join the ranks of Melva Huston and Griffith in being so honored with the JEKS mural treatment. His unique style of spraypainting murals has been drawing attention in the Triad and beyond for many years.
She is the first living subject of one of his murals meaning JEKS and Fargo have been working together on the design throughout the process. He recently made final tweaks to the design before starting work Wednesday.
Fargo fan, and one of her many local cousins, Calvin Vaughn said that Fargo was brought up to speed with the changes and is on board. “I spoke with and showed the latest changes to Donna, and she likes it and we both thought the childhood addition was cute.”
He said it is fitting that the self-proclaimed Happiest Girl in the Whole U.S.A. would be adorned with red, white, and blue, “Being the patriotic person she is, she liked the bolder colors for the flag.”
Fargo moved from Surry County many years ago and later left a career in education, in part as an English teacher, to chase her dream. Along the way she found that her love of language aided her in being both a prolific songwriter and a published author of eight books through Blue Mountain Arts.
The company also publishes her line of greeting cards that can be found online, in gift shops, and in some Cracker Barrel locations across the county. In that spirit, The Donna Fargo International Fan Club will be holding a lunch with Fargo as the guest of honor on Wednesday, July 5, at 1 p.m. at the Cracker Barrel in Mount Airy located at 1948 Rockford Street.
Tickets are not going to be sold at the door for the event so those who are interested in attending should order tickets at the Donna Fargo International Fan Club website: www.donnafargo.com.
Seating for the lunch will be limited and organizers have asked that ticket orders be placed soon as the tickets will be mailed to those who are not local in advance of the July 4 holiday.
Fargo fan club president Linda Cottingham told the Fargo faithful online that she and Fargo cannot wait to see her fans in Mount Airy adding, “Donna’s hometown is rolling out the red carpet for their hometown girl. It’s going to be fun, fun, fun.”
“Pack your bags, fasten your seat belts, pop Donna’s CDs in the player, and away we go!” Cottingham said.
She knows that fans of Donna Fargo are going to be coming to Mount Airy for the Fourth of July parade where she and JEKS will serve of co grand marshals. Afterward will be the unveiling of the new mural and then a meet and greet with Fargo at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History.
Upon completion, there will be a time-lapse video available to show the progress of the mural created by Millennium Charter Academy student Noah Wilkes and his company Ark Productions.
JEKS told the mural committee he anticipates the work to be completed within one week, barring any delays.