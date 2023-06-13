Live music on tap Thursday, Friday, and Saturday

June 13, 2023 John Peters Arts, Entertainment, News 0
The Main Event Band will be taking the stage and keeping people on the dance floor Thursday at the Blackmon Amphitheatre. Hobart Jones | Surry Arts Council
The Entertainers will be putting on a show when they appear at the Blackmon Amphitheatre Friday night.

The Maginificents will close out the weekend concerts with a Saturday evening show.

Blackmon Amphitheatre will be the site of three live concerts this weekend, beginning on Thursday with The Main Event Band. Friday night, The Entertainers will take the stage and The Magnificents end the weekend on Saturday. All shows start at 7:30 pm.

Anyone who enjoys R&B, soul, beach, county, and funk music, will want to check out The Main Event Band on Thursday.

”This band is known for performing a wide variety of music styles along with some of your favorite songs from today,” officials with the Surry Arts Council, sponsors of the concerts, said. “You can expect to hear top-notch vocals, a tight rhythm section, and one of the best horn sections around.”

On Friday, dance the night away to The Entertainers. “This group stays true to its R&B and Beach Music roots, but will be sure to satisfy the entire crowd by playing the latest Top 40 hits, classic rock & roll, and even country music. There will be something for everyone,” arts council officials said.

The weekend of music comes to an end on Saturday with The Magnificents Band.

“They have four distinctly different lead vocalists and some of the best musicians around,” they said. “You can expect to hear a variety of music including classic soul, motown, beach, top forty, and dance.”

Admission to each show is $15, or a Surry Arts Council Pass. Children 12 and younger are admitted free with an adult admission or an annual pass. The Dairy Center and Thirsty Souls Community Brewing will be at the concerts to provide food, snacks, drinks, beer, and wine for purchase. No outside alcohol or coolers are allowed to be brought into the Amphitheatre area. Those attending are asked to bring a lounge chair or blanket to sit on.

Tickets are available at the gate, online at www.surryarts.org, via phone at 336-786-7998, or at the Surry Arts Council office at 218 Rockford Street. For additional information, contact Alena Aldrich at 336-786-7998 or alena@surryarts.org.