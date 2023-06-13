Police reports

June 12, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A Mount Airy man was charged Saturday with hit and run/leaving the scene of a crash and driving while impaired, according to city police reports.

John Speights, 71, of 446 Worth St., was arrested at his home Saturday afternoon during an investigation of the incident, the location of which is not specified in police records.

Testing revealed Speights to have a blood-alcohol level of .17 %, more than twice the legal limit for getting behind the wheel.

He was released on a written promise to appear in Surry District Court on July 10.

• Amber Wilmoth Rogers, 31, of 200 Jasper Pointe Circle, No. 207, was charged Friday in connection with two theft incidents at Walmart last week.

A city officer encountered Rogers after she allegedly stole $71 worth of clothing from the store Friday, which was recovered intact. Loss-prevention personnel at Walmart advised that Rogers also was suspected in another larceny occurring earlier in the week, which she subsequently admitted to and returned property taken then, police records state, although $27 in restitution is owed.

She was charged with two counts each of misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods and is facing a District Court appearance this week, according to police.

• Julian Leon Rawley II, 27, of 313 Mount View Drive, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods on May 16 after allegedly stealing a dash-installation kit at O’Reilly Auto Parts on West Pine Street. No value was given for that item.

Rawley was held in the Surry County Jail under a $1,000 secured bond and slated for an appearance in District Court next Monday.

• A 32-inch Sansui flat-screen television set valued at $125 was stolen from the Roses department store by an unknown suspect on May 15.