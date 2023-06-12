New principal named at Jones Intermediate

Mount Airy City Schools looked to one of its own to fill a vacancy in the principal’s post at JJ Jones Intermediate School.
Vice Principal Dalton Tedder was named principal there, replacing Chelsy Payne, who is moving to the principal’s seat at BH Tharrington Primary School.
“After working with staff and students for the past two years, Mr. Tedder has worked alongside staff members as they have strategically planned teaching and learning to increase the growth of students,” school officials said in announcing his appointment. “He is excited to keep the work and momentum going for students, families, and the school’s staff.”
Tedder was awarded a North Carolina Teaching Fellows Scholarship and earned his Bachelor of Science in mathematics education from Western Carolina University in 2014. After seven years of teaching mathematics and science to middle and high school students, he obtained a scholarship to attend High Point University’s Leadership Academy. He completed his Master’s of Education in educational leadership from High Point and a North Carolina licensure as school administrator in May. He is married to Alex and they have one child, Remi.
During his time at Mount Airy Middle School, his teaching team worked with students who ranked first in the state for seventh-grade mathematics. He was named the 2019-2020 middle school Teacher of the Year the following year. In the fall of 2021, he joined the staff at Jones to intern with Payne as part of his leadership program. He then joined leadership at the school as assistant principal of instruction and has facilitated professional learning communities to develop plans, assess the learning of students, and evaluate data to improve.
“For the past two years, I have been blessed to be a part of the Jones Intermediate family,” Tedder said. “The students, families, and staff have welcomed me with open arms and we have seen Jones become a place where students become leaders who achieve great things. Mrs. Payne has guided our school through difficult times and we look to continue to grow upon the positive aspects of our school she has established. Being able to work by her side the past two years has been a great experience and I am excited to continue implementing the elements of our school she has built into our culture.
”Our goal is to make Jones Intermediate an important part of our community and as we go into the 2023-2024 school year, we will look to continue to make Jones a place where students lead, innovate, and serve.”
The Board of Education and Superintendent Dr. Kim Morrison expressed their confidence in Tedder and his ability to lead Jones.
“We had a large and strong candidate pool and the committee was unanimous in its support for Dalton Tedder,” Morrison said. “Mr. Tedder has been a great asset to us as a top teacher in the state and district. He won the candidate role to attend High Point University to be trained as an administrator and he has been part of a team that has made huge strides in achievement coming out of the pandemic. We believe to continue the vision at Jones Mr. Tedder is an outstanding choice for the next leader.”
His official start date as principal will be July 1