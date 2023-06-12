Dobson hosts Ground Steak Festival, fills stomachs

The booth staffed by Dobson’s Central Cafe is seen in action serving hungry visitors to the first of North Carolina Ground Steak Festival.
The Flat Rock Ruritans are no stranger to serving up ground steak sandwiches to big crowds and Mark King handles it all with a smile.
The line is forming for the Flat Rock Ruritans at the North Carolina Ground Steak Festival.
The inaugural North Carolina Ground Steak Festival brought crowds to downtown Dobson for a new celebration of a local favorite treat and a chance to shop local vendors.
Southern Gentlemen are seen on stage during the North Carolina Ground Steak Festival.
One of the many vendors set up along East Atkins Street and North Crutchfield Street in Dobson on Saturday for the North Carolina Ground Steak Festival.
Folks take a seat near Dobson Square Park to relax and have a bite to eat while the sounds of bluegrass floated up from the amphitheater.
Surry County is known for its great beauty, access to nature, as well as the history of Mount Airy and its mythical television counterpart. Last weekend Dobson took its turn in the spotlight and for the inaugural North Carolina Ground Steak Festival to celebrate a tasty treat that some outside the Yadkin Valley know nothing about.
Last year the sonker was recognized by the William C. Pomeroy Foundation with a Hungry for History plaque in downtown Dobson and that got Travis Frye contemplating another local delicacy. From there the concept of the Ground Steak Festival was born — he felt the ground steak sandwich was another unique area delicacy deserving of veneration.
As director of the Tourism Authority for Dobson and Surry County Frye set out to have a food and music festival with craft vendors to be the basis of the event. After months of planning and tireless promotion going back to last year, Saturday the stage was set.
The weather was great, and crowds flocked to downtown Dobson to sample ground steak sandwiches from Central Cafe and the Flat Rock Ruritans. Several families and groups found shade under the trees on the grounds of the Historic Dobson Courthouse to enjoy ground steak sandwiches and more.
Jesse and Pat Willard drove up from Davie County for the festival and found that their tastes in ground steak sandwiches did not align. “I think he went back for another one,” Pat said pointing toward the Flat Rock Ruritans booth.
The two have visited Surry County to see the sights in Mount Airy and Pilot Mountain State Park but neither said they had visited Dobson before. In another first, the pair were later spotted in the line for sonker, another of the local treats native to this area.
The historical society had multiple flavors of sonker, and more than one person found an ice cream stand to pair the two together for sonker a la mode.
The Willard’s double dip on local delicacies was part of the point of the event that Frye and the TDA had in mind for the Ground Steak Festival.
He hoped visitors may take the time to try a ground steak sandwich, sonker, shop the area vendors, and hear bluegrass and old-time music and use it as jumping off point to explore what Dobson has to offer.
Included in the offerings Saturday were a variety of local vendors and food trucks for those who needed a taste of something other than, or in addition to, a ground steak sandwich.
Lines were seen at nearly all the food vendors meaning folks came ready to eat and found options aplenty. If a maple bacon donut from Duck Donuts really pairs well with a ground steak sandwich is a question that could have been answered Saturday, for those who so dared.
For a first of its kind event there were a lot of North Carolina Ground Steak Festival t-shirts already out and about with more being sold by the TDA at their booth near the Dobson Square Park splashpad.
Kids were splashing about as adults utilized the adjacent picnic tables to get out of the sun and sample the edible delights while music was being played at the amphitheater inside the park. Jennie Lowry, owner of Olde Mill Music in Mount Airy, was heard on the microphone introducing musical acts and hosting the event as it was broadcast live on WPAQ.
“We enjoyed it very much,” Pat Eldred commented online saying they were not expecting to find as many vendors. “We hope this is first of many to come.”