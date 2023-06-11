Police reports

June 10, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0

• In a type of crime not emerging often, merchandise described as a “men’s sex toy” has been stolen from a local business, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

That product, identified in police records as a Plus One/Personal Stroker, was taken Monday afternoon from the Walgreens store on Rockford Street. In addition to the men’s sex toy, listed as blue in color, a pair of pink women’s West Loop sandals were stolen by an unknown suspect who walked out of the store with the unpaid items.

The property is valued altogether at $59.

• A woman encountered by city officers during a civil disturbance Tuesday in a parking lot at Northern Regional Hospital wound up being charged with driving while impaired and having open containers of an alcoholic beverage in the passenger area of a vehicle.

Joann Johnson Young, 55, of Bluffton, South Carolina, was found sitting in her 2023 Toyota Corolla with the engine running and several open containers around her, police records state.

Testing revealed Young to have a blood-alcohol content of .35%— more than four times the legal limit for getting behind the wheel.

She was taken to the Surry County Jail to be held under a $1,000 secured bond, but was refused admission there because of her intoxication level. The South Carolina woman was returned to the hospital and then transported back to the jail after being medically cleared.

Young is facing a June 26 appearance in District Court.

• Michael Ray Norman, 38, of 308 Rick Road, was charged with second-degree trespassing last Sunday night after police investigated a domestic disturbance and located him standing in front of Glenda Justice’s home on Edgewood Place Lane, from which he had been banned.

Norman was released under a $500 unsecured bond to appear in Surry District Court on July 10.

• A Mount Airy man has been jailed without bond on charges including assault.

Larry Gray Jessup, 74, of 1685 Reeves Mill Road, was served with warrants on the violations — assault on a female and communicating threats — on May 31 at the local probation office on State Street. They had been issued through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office on May 30 with Vicky Fayette Williams of Cricket Lane listed as the victim.

Jessup is scheduled to be in District Court on July 13.