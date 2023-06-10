11 graduate from nail tech, hair care program

June 10, 2023 Mount Airy News News 0
Eight students graduated from Surry Community College’s Nail Technician program. Pictured on the back row, left to right, are Penny Hiatt, Summer Greco, Chole Brindle, Abby Fisher, and Instructor Victoria St. John. On the front row, from left, are Aimee Rowlands, Angelica Jaimes-Bravo, Diana Flores Jimenez, and Natasha Valez Lucena.
<p>Three students graduated from Surry Community College’s Natural Hair Care Specialist program. Pictured, from left, are Keshia Hargrave, Kabrina White, Grace Tuttle, and Instructor Tawanna Taylor.</p>

Three students graduated from Surry Community College’s Natural Hair Care Specialist program. Pictured, from left, are Keshia Hargrave, Kabrina White, Grace Tuttle, and Instructor Tawanna Taylor.

Eleven students graduated from Surry Community College’s Nail Technician and Natural Hair Care Specialist programs recently.

Eight of the students received certificates of completion for the nail technician / manicurist curriculum, which is designed to prepare students to become licensed nail technicians in North Carolina, by providing competency-based knowledge, scientific/artistic principles, and hands-on fundamentals associated with the nail technician industry.

Three of the students received certificates of completion for SCC’s first natural hair care specialist course, which is designed to teach students skills to care for natural hair without using hair color, perms, relaxers, or other chemicals, and also prepare them for the NC State Board of Cosmetic Arts exam to become licensed Natural Hair Care Specialists.

The 2023 Nail Technician and Natural Hair Care Specialist graduates include Angelica Jaimes-Bravo, Chloe Brindle, Abby Fisher, Summer Greco, Keshia Hargrave, Penny Hiatt, Diana Flores Jimenez, Natasha Valez Lucena, Aimee Rowlands, Grace Tuttle, and Kabrina White.

For more information on these programs, visit surry.edu or contact Robin Minton at 336-386-3570 or mintonr@surry.edu.