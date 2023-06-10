Westfield School students hold reunion

Westfield High School classmates who gathered recently included Gary Martin, Ed Bullins, Barry Cook, Tommy George, Faye Hall Frye, Ranzie Cooke, Joe Wright, Linda Edmonds Raasch, Dale Riddle, Mildred Essick, Janie Eaton McGee, Linda Taylor Atkins, Carolyn Bingham, Glenda Gilley Gravitte, and Bobbie Simmons Collins. Submitted photo
<p>The former Westfield School, before it was closed in 1961.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

<p>Classmates who had passed away were remembered with a memorial table.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

<p>Yearbooks, photos, school programs and more were taken to the reunion by classmates and put on display for all to enjoy.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Graduates of the last class of the former Westfield School in Westfield recently gathered at Jessup Grove Baptist Church in Pilot Mountain for a class reunion. They invited anyone who had ever attended Westfield to take part — even students who were in any class, from first grade through eleventh grade, when the school closed in the spring of 1961.

The following school year, the school was consolidated with others to form East Surry High School

Dale Riddle led the attendees at the reunion with fellowship that included sharing old stories from their time at Westfield School. Faye Frye led the remembrance service for those who had passed away and extended a special thank you to Brenda Mabe and Alice Arrington who were there to represent their spouses who had passed. Many children attended with their parents, as well. In some cases, those attending the runion had not seen one another since that 1961 graduation.