Museum to mark 30th birthday

The Merritt and Cooper buildings on North Main Street between Virginia and West Oak streets housed a variety of businesses over the years including the Merritt Hardware Co. The smaller building to the right was torn down after it was determined the cost of making it structurally sound was more than the museum’s founding group could afford. Today the museum’s courtyard and clock tower occupy that space.
One of two Model T cars, donated by Donated by Bobby and Sylvia Harold, is raised by a crane to its eventual resting place in a third-floor exhibit in the museum.
Much of the interior of the H.F. Wright Store that stood in Big Creek Township, Stokes County from 1888-1985, has been preserved by the museum, as seen in this photo from 2020. The museum’s displays tells the story of how local residents lived, dating to the Native Americans who occupied the area before European settlers arrived.
While the actual date the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History came into existence is a bit nebulous, this weekend the museum is celebrating its 30th anniversary.
The celebration, set for Sunday, is being held in conjunction with the first of three summer Free Family Fun Days, with a host of activities and displays planned for the event.
“We chose to hold off on the celebration until this June date, because it’s the first of our Rotary family days,” said Cassandra Johnson, director of programs and education at the museum. “We wanted to make sure it’s something everyone can come do and enjoy.”
She said the museum officially received its 501(3)(c) tax designation as a legal non-profit in June of 1993, thus this being marked as the 30th anniversary.
But work toward building and opening the facility started long before that.
In 1988, the Mount Airy Restoration Foundation — which had been formed six years earlier to help preserve and restore historic buildings in the city — formed a committee to study the idea of a history museum.
Unlike many small-town museums which are little more than a collection of donated artifacts scattered around shelves in a small building, organizers wanted the facility to aspire to Smithsonian-level sorts of displays, with an eye toward integrating the museum into local education efforts.
“Our emphasis at the museum is going to be on programs and primarily tied to local history in the schools,” chairman Barbara Summerlin was quoted in the Mount Airy News in January 1990. Summerlin also served a number of years as the editor of The Mount Airy News. “This will help a lot of young people realize that what they have and where they live … (is the result of) a lot of hard work and commitment to a community.”
As the work of the committee gained steam, the organization hired an architectural firm to conduct a feasibility study of existing buildings in Mount Airy which might house such a facility.
The 30,000-square-foot W.E. Merritt Hardware building was chosen, which is still the site of the museum, at 301 N. Main St.
The committee organized as a separate, independent non-profit in 1992, establishing the museum mostly with private donations and qualifying for the official 501(3)(c) designation in 1993.
Museum officials held a building dedication on Oct. 2, 1994, according to Amy Snyder, curator of collections at the museum, and in December of that year opened on a limited schedule.
That was followed by major second floor renovations, along with the addition of the elevator, clock tower and courtyard, in 1998 and 1999. The third floor was completed in 2009.
Additional renovations were announced in 2019, although the onset of the coronavirus pandemic slowed that work. In 2021, the museum store was upgraded and moved, the entrance was moved back to the original Merritt Hardware building entrance at the corner of North Main and Virginia, and the first floor South Gallery was upgraded.
In 2022, Snyder said the museum renovated and opened the new children’s gallery on the third floor and the new traveling/temporary exhibit gallery on the first floor, and this year, the North Gallery was completed, finishing the first-floor renovations.
On Sunday, many of those galleries will be open for the public, from 1 to 4 p.m., with some special activities and displays planned commemorating the anniversary.
“Families can look forward to many kid friendly crafts and games, such as birthday hat making, a bubble station, breaking a pinata, and pin the birthday hat on the opossum,” Johnson said. “Our museum mascot, Reggie the Opossum Puppet, will be hidden during the event, and the child who finds him wins an extra special prize.”
She said other activities will include several snack and cake walks, as well as historical interpreters in the exhibit spaces.
“There will also be cold drinks and snacks sold in the courtyard, but no party would be complete without complimentary birthday cake, which will be available to all toward the end of the event.”
There also will be a 30th birthday card on hand for everyone to sign.
While Sunday is commemorating the anniversary, it is also the kick-off to the Family Fun Days sponsored by the Rotary Club of Mount Airy, held on the second Sunday in June, July, and August — June 10, July 9, and August 13.
“During these events, touring the museum is free to the public, and games, activities, and entertainment are provided throughout the day,” she said.
She said July 9 will be Groovy Museum-themed day, and August 13 will be Zoo at the Museum Day, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
“The activities for each will be different, and we always recommend that guests pop in for a quick tour to see how things are changing as we move through our renovations.”