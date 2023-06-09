Downtown street closure persists

East Oak Street in downtown Mount Airy has been closed to vehicular traffic since a collapse of the historic Main-Oak Emporium building on the corner of Oak and North Main streets last July.
But there finally could be a light at the end of the barricades after nearly a year of headaches for motorists and hassles among businesses at that location.
“It might be soon, based on what they have told us,” City Manager Stan Farmer said Friday of the long-hoped-for reopening of East Oak, relaying contacts with those heading construction planned to repair damage from the collapse.
Both East Oak and one lane of the adjoining two-lane North Main Street were closed for months after the collapse, leading to a fine being imposed by city officials, with North Main fully reopened in late April.
Farmer is hoping the affected portion of East Oak, a heavily use route connecting to North Renfro Street, will see a similar result in the near future.
It has been partially opened in recent weeks.
“Pedestrians can get down there,” a breakthrough previously not possible due to a mass of barriers, the city manager said, but still not vehicles.
Permits received
One encouraging development is that Sasser Restoration, the company handling the repair project on behalf of the property owner, Mt. Airy One, LLC, of Durham, has received construction permits to allow corrective work at the site to proceed, according to Farmer.
However, that could serve to prolong the closure of East Oak Street.
Sasser will need space to park its vehicles while the construction is taking place, which logically is East Oak Street, the city manager explained.
He wants to avoid reopening East Oak prematurely.
“We don’t really want to open it completely and then have to close it for construction,” which the city manager said would cause confusion for citizens in thinking that full access has been restored only to have the door shut again.
This will be the case if the construction starts soon, although Farmer mentioned that municipal officials might go ahead and fully reopen East Oak if that work is delayed for an extended period.
The city manager is hoping to have those involved with the project appear at a meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners next Thursday night to give a presentation updating the progress of the work.
Fine no longer levied
With frustration running high over the continued closure of both the one lane of North Main Street and that of East Oak, the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners toughened its stance on April 6.
It voted 5-0 during a meeting then to impose a fine of $100 per day on the Main-Oak building’s owner, Mt. Airy One, LLC.
The board’s action called for that fine to be levied until both streets were totally reopened, beginning on April 7.
However, the city manager advised Friday that this action had been halted against the property owner, even though East Oak Street remains inaccessible to vehicles.
“We are not continuing to fine them because the city has chosen to keep it closed for now,” Farmer said, given all the implications involved.
