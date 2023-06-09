Local fiddler receives state honor

Bowman, far right, is shown in front of a visual element signifying the state award with other members of his band, The Slate Mountain Ramblers, including, from left, Randy Hiatt, Marsha Todd and Barbara Bowman, his daughter and wife, respectively.
It was a great week for Richard Bowman, an old-time fiddler who lives in Mount Airy — which included him receiving a state award at an event in Raleigh and his band placing second at the annual local fiddlers convention.
Bowman, a champion fiddler, was one of six recipients of the North Carolina Heritage Award for 2023, which recognizes artists across the state for their contributions to the cultural life of their communities in different fields of endeavor.
The Folklife program of the North Carolina Arts Council announced the honors for Bowman and the others as part of an effort launched in 1989, which has included about 100 recipients since its inception.
The award, presented at a public ceremony last week, included a chance for the local man to meet Gov. Roy Cooper, who was in attendance.
Recipients of the state honor are nominated by their communities and selected through a panel process.
“The prettiest music”
Bowman was born and raised on the North Carolina/Virginia border in Ararat, Virginia, and later relocated to Mount Airy. There, he is “at the heart of the region’s old-time music and dance community,” according to bio information from the North Carolina Arts Council.
Originally, Bowman was taught to play the autoharp by his mother, and later learned how to play the fiddle with help from some of the most influential musicians in the area.
“My dad and my wife’s (Barbara) dad were both tobacco farmers,” he explains in the bio information.
Bowman recalls first hearing old-time fiddle music in a truck on his way home from a day of work on the farm. He and his cousin were listening to radio station WPAQ in Mount Airy.
“I thought, that’s the prettiest music I ever listened to…I told my cousin, I believe I could play the fiddle like that if I had one,” Bowman related, and the rest, as noted often, is history.
The Mount Airy man has been a member of several groundbreaking local groups, according to the state arts group, including The Pine River Boys with Maybelle Lewis; The Round Peak Band; and his present band, The Slate Mountain Ramblers.
Bowman has played a key role in popularizing and spreading the so-called “Round Peak” string-band sound specific to Surry County and its surrounding communities in North Carolina and Virginia.
Surry has produced many iconic musicians, and the old-time sound they have conveyed is especially important in the community as dance music, the North Carolina Arts Council acknowledged.
“Bowman has played for dancers all his musical life, honing a plain long-bow style that is especially enjoyable to dance to,” bio information from that organization states.
“He has won awards at fiddlers conventions throughout the region.”
In addition, Bowman plays at square dances and community events with The Slate Mountain Ramblers, now a family band that in addition to his wife Barbara includes daughter Marsha Todd, who are also talented dancers.
Richard Bowman is a resource for other musicians, who value him as a luthier, instrument repairer and teacher in the traditional manner — by ear and demonstration, according to the North Carolina Arts Council.
Upon receiving the state Heritage Award through that organization, Bowman said he was honored to do so, while also expressing appreciation for other old-time musicians who came before him.
The other 2023 North Carolina Arts Council Heritage Award recipients include muralist Cornelio Campos, white-oak basket maker Neal Thomas, Southern gospel and bluegrass musician Rhonda Gouge and Cherokee white-oak basket maker Louise Goings and her husband, carver Butch Goings.
Fiddlers convention fixture
Jennie Lowry, an employee of WPAQ — the Mount Airy radio station that has done much to promote the traditional sounds of the area since first going on the air in the late 1940s — attended the event in Raleigh on behalf of the station.
Lowry also interviewed Bowman this week for one of its programs, which included mention of his long association with the Mount Airy Bluegrass and Old-Time Fiddlers Convention
His most recent appearance there included the second-place finish by The Slate Mountain Ramblers in old-time band competition during last weekend’s convention.
“He told me yesterday (Thursday) that he had been to every Mount Airy fiddlers convention,” Lowry said Friday of her talk with Bowman, who added that he had competed at every one of those gatherings except the first.
That attendance mark covers a span of 52 years — while the most recent convention was the 51st annual one, it was cancelled for one year because of the coronavirus.
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.