Police reports

• A crime involving graffiti-related vandalism that caused $1,000 in damage to city property was discovered Monday night, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.
The incident occurred at H.B. Rowe Environmental Park on Hamburg Street, where the graffiti was written on restroom walls.
• Kristie Cox Jernigan, 37, of 198 Meadowlark Road, was arrested as a fugitive from justice and jailed under a $50,000 secured bond Sunday night after being encountered by officers during a suspicious-person investigation at 845 W. Pine St.
Jernigan was discovered to have been entered into a national crime database as being wanted in Carroll County, Virginia, on an unspecified matter. During a search as part of the arrest procedure, she allegedly was found with marijuana and charged with simple possession of that drug.
The Meadowlark Road resident is scheduled to be in Surry District Court on both July 10 and Sept. 5.
• A 2009 Nissan Altima valued at $5,000 was discovered stolen on May 24 from the Shepherd’s House homeless shelter on Rockford Street. Along with the vehicle owned by James Trent Cox II, listed as a shelter resident, a Roku 32-inch television set valued at $139 was listed as stolen in addition to household goods said to be worth $50 and miscellaneous clothing and kids’ toys of an unspecified value.
The Nissan was described as gray in color with Tennessee license plate designation 536BHGJ.
• A case involving assault on a female, injury to personal property and interfering with emergency communications occurred late on the night of May 24 at the residence of Shayna Marie Johnson on Welch Street, where police records state that she was struck in the face with an open hand by a known suspect who also used an axe to destroy Johnson’s cell phone.
The Samsung Galaxy phone was valued at $500.
Last Saturday, Christopher Dean Owen, 36, listed as homeless, was arrested on warrants filed on May 25 for charges of assault on a female, injury to personal property and interfering with emergency communications in the incident involving Johnson, after he was encountered during a suspicious-person investigation at Cooke Rentals on West Lebanon Street.
Owen was held in the Surry County Jail under a $2,500 secured bond and is facing a June 19 court date.
• A case involving injury to personal property was discovered on the night of May 23 at the McDonald’s fast-food restaurant on Rockford Street, where a storage building, dining table and urinal were spray-painted, causing total damage put at $800.