Funeral escort fee dies; others make cut

The good news is, a proposed new fee that would have instituted a $50 charge — per officer — for funeral-procession services provided by the Mount Airy Police Department wasn’t included in the city’s new budget adopted in recent days.
However, increases in fees for various municipal services were, which led to one council member voting against the spending plan for the 2023-2024 fiscal year that goes into effect on July 1.
“I don’t think the fees are financially feasible for citizens given inflationary pressures,” At-Large Commissioner Deborah Cochran — also a former Mount Airy mayor — explained in the wake of her lone dissenting vote in the 4-1 budget decision last Thursday night.
Cochran added that now is not the time for such hikes on the backs of citizens.
“Fee increases and charging new fees were proposed when I previously served on the council,” she advised regarding an earlier city government career of more than seven years which began in 2007 with her election as a commissioner.
“This did not pass for a reason, since we were experiencing a Great Recession, and now rampant inflation exists.”
Among the fees raised, according to a breakdown provided by Cochran, are:
• A $100 increase for a voluntary annexation petition, from $400 to $500;
• The cost for street, alley or right-of-way closings going from $400 to $600;
• A hike in new construction zoning permits for commercial and industrial projects rising to $300 from $200, in addition to an existing $25-per-acre charge;
• The expense for a general rezoning request going from $550 to $600;
• A special-use permit fee rising to $500 from $400;
• Also, the charge for appeals of decisions by the Mount Airy Zoning Board of Adjustment rose from $400 to $500. That board plays a powerful role regarding private property rights in the city. It hears requests for variances, special-use permits and appeals of decisions made by planning staff members and the Mount Airy Historic Preservation Commission regarding interpretations or enforcement of ordinances.
Fee hikes also have been implemented which will affect activities such as construction of single-family homes and other structures, among additional increases.
Commissioner Cochran believes the changes will impact the local business community in particular.
“A businessman said citizens should have been forewarned and will be upset,” she related.
“There seems to be no end in sight to everything going up,” Cochran observed in reference to recent inflationary conditions.
Commissioner Marie Wood said at the meeting when the new city budget was adopted that she disagreed with Cochran’s assessment of the situation.
“I don’t think they are excessive,” Wood, a retired accountant, said of the fee changes involved.
She further pointed out that it has been a long time since city fees were increased, and Mount Airy officials needed to take such action in order to balance the budget.
Funeral charge nixed
While the fee hikes for various municipal services undoubtedly will cause some degree of consternation for local citizens, that is probably nothing compared to the furor that would have greeted the funeral procession service fee.
Mayor Jon Cawley indicated that any financial gain from this charge wouldn’t have been sufficient to offset the bad feelings caused by such a move among the public — hence the fee’s removal from the budget package.
“It was taken out because the Board of Commissioners felt like any revenues generated would not be worth the signal that it sent to those who are grieving,” Cawley said of the segment targeted by the cost of $50 per officer involved.
“We said, ‘Who are we becoming if we’re going to charge grieving families?’”
Yet the mayor defended the reason for the funeral procession service expense appearing on the list of proposed fee changes in the first place.
“We are looking for revenues,” Cawley said. “And we are trying to find ways to balance the budget without raising taxes.”
Nicole Harrison, an official of Moody Funeral Services, who is listed as an accountant for the entity that handles the largest volume of funerals locally, came prepared to speak on the service fee during a recent public hearing on the budget.
But before addressing that topic, Harrison was informed that the fee had been removed, with Harrison then speaking in opposition to a proposed cut in municipal funding to the Surry Arts Council.
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.