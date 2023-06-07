4 charged after massive drug seizure

Inman
Surry County Sheriff Steve Hiatt, right, and Detective Colton Hoehn look over the gun, drugs, and related paraphernalia seized during a recent search of a Thurmond home. (Submitted photo)
Four area individuals — one of which was jailed under a bond of more than $5 million — were arrested recently and charged with numerous crimes after a police chase resulted in a search of both a vehicle and a residence in Thurmond. All totaled, law enforcement seized more than 3 pounds of various drugs, along with more than 250 pills.
Jody Clayton Inman, 43, of 949 HG Lewis Road in Thurmond; Jody Lee Nunn, 32, of 329 Woodville Road, Mount Airy; Dillon Ryan Odum, 27, of 527 Wind Ridge Lane, Dobson; and Shannon Renee Hamm, 41, of 1253 Brooklyn Avenue, Mount Airy, were all charged in a case that occurred early last month, according to a statement issued Wednesday afternoon by the Surry County Sheriff’s Office.
Major Scott G. Hudson said the initial incident occurred on May 3, but the sheriff’s office did not release the arrests because of a continued investigation in the case.
In the statement by Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt, the sheriff said the incident occurred when the Surry County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit and narcotics detectives conducted a vehicle stop. That spurred a vehicle pursuit on Highway 21, which ultimately led to law enforcement searching the vehicle.
A seizure of a “trafficking amount of methamphetamine,” approximately 80 grams, during the vehicle stop led detectives to execute a search warrant at the address of 949 HG Lewis Road in Thurmond. During the search of the residence, detectives seized an additional trafficking amount of methamphetamine and trafficking amount of Fentanyl inside the residence.
“The vehicle stop and search warrant resulted in the seizure of trafficking amount of methamphetamine, approximately 1,480 grams, trafficking amount of fentanyl, approximately 65 grams, and other illegal controlled substances,” the sheriff said.
An estimate of amounts of illegal controlled substance seized during the operation includes:
• 1,400 grams (49 ounces) of methamphetamine
• 80 grams (2.8 ounces) of methamphetamine during the vehicle stop
• 65 grams of Fentanyl
• 22 grams of cocaine
• 100 grams of marijuana
• 5 Ecstasy pills
• 76 amphetamine pills
• 32 Oxycodone
• 44 Xanax pills
• 102 Dilaudid pills
• 6 Fentanyl pills
As a result of the search, Inman was charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, one count of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, one count of felony maintaining a drug vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, one count of reckless driving to endanger, one count of failure to stop for blue lights and siren, one count of driving left of center, and one count of driving while license revoked. Inman was jailed under a $500,000 bond.
Nunn was charged with five counts of trafficking methamphetamine, four counts of trafficking opium or heroin, one count of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, one count of possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver of a Schedule I controlled substance, one count of possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver of a Schedule VI controlled substance, one count of possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver of a Schedule IV controlled substance, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count of possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia. Nunn was jailed under a $5.6 million bond.
Odum was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
Hamm was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.