Franklin Elementary raises money for Kids Heart Challenge

June 6, 2023 Mount Airy News News 0
Franklin Elementary School students earlier this semester took part in The Kids Heart Challenge. The student body raised more than $7,000. The top five student fundraisers are, from left, Emma Palmer, who raised more than $300; Hanna Williams and Connor Simmons, who raised more than $500 each; and Jayden Smith and Tyson Simmons, who raised at least $1,000, each. Tyson was awarded a medal for being the top fundraiser. (Submitted photo)

